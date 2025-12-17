Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amiri Gesture Grants Pardon To Number Of Prisoners On National Day


2025-12-17 02:01:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued an Amiri gesture granting a pardon to a number of prisoners on the occasion of Qatar National Day.

Gulf Times

