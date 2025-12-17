DP World Supports Marine Mammal Rescue, Advancing Its Commitment To Ocean Health

MENAFN - 3BL) When a young, injured harbor seal pup was discovered struggling off the British Columbia coast, the team at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society (VAMMR) stepped in. That pup – affectionately named“DeePee”– has now made a full recovery and released back into the wild.

A global leader in marine mammal rescue, research, and rehabilitation, VAMMR operates Canada's only dedicated marine mammal hospital facility and is often the sole hope for sick, injured, or orphaned marine animals.

Through a three-year partnership, DP World supports VAMMR's pinniped disentanglement program, marine mammal research, and rehabilitation efforts.

This summer, DP World employees joined VAMMR onsite to help feed and care for several rescued pups – including DeePee – during their recovery. The hands-on experience culminated in the successful release of DeePee back into his natural habitat, a milestone that symbolizes both resilience and shared stewardship of marine ecosystems.

About DeePee's Rehabilitation

The goal for every VAMMR patient like DeePee is a successful rehabilitation and release back into the ocean. Sick, injured, or orphaned seals, sea otters, sea lions, turtles and small cetaceans receive species-appropriate care at their Rescue Center. Each patient receives:



An individual treatment plan for injuries, infections, or malnutrition Specialized nutrition to support healthy growth and recovery

Each rescue gives a marine mammal a second chance and provides information that helps build a better understanding of ocean health.

A Small Seal with a Big Message

Every rescued marine animal represents a stronger, more resilient coastal ecosystem. DeePee's story highlights how community-level conservation partnerships can directly support ocean health and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.

For DP World employees across Canada, the naming of DeePee is a meaningful reminder of their proximity to – and responsibility for – the waters where they work.

Protecting Ocean Health Through Local Action

DP World's support for VAMMR is one facet of its wider “Our World, Our Future” sustainability strategy, which includes long-term programs in marine conservation, biodiversity monitoring, and water stewardship across the Americas.

In Canada, this includes partnerships with Ocean Wise and support for initiatives such as the Whale Report Alert System (WRAS), designed to reduce vessel disturbances and protect at-risk cetaceans. The company also participates in water quality monitoring at the Port of Prince Rupert, invests in clean energy technologies that reduce impacts on marine environments, and hosts multiple shoreline cleanups across the regions in which they live.

DP World's Broader Oceans Commitment

Globally, DP World is advancing comprehensive, science-based ocean conservation efforts, including:



Living Seawalls installations that increase biodiversity on port structures

Blue Bond funding dedicated to coastal resilience and marine restoration

Water quality monitoring programs like those at DP World's Prince Rupert port

Mangrove reforestation, including more than 250,000 seedlings planted in Ecuador

Aquatic fauna monitoring, such as the long-term program at DP World's Port of Santos Clean energy investments, from electrified equipment to hydrogen-powered pilots, reducing emissions that affect marine habitats.

These initiatives reflect DP World's belief that healthy oceans and sustainable global trade must advance together.

Learn More

Explore DP World's global sustainability strategy: Our World, Our Future

View DeePee's patient profile here.