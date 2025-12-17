Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Qatari Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Al Thani

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani today to launch the seventh U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Washington, D.C. The Secretary and the Prime Minister reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the United States and Qatar, and discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation on shared economic and security goals.

The Secretary expressed appreciation for Qatar's role in supporting American objectives in the Middle East, Africa, and the Western Hemisphere, and reiterated both countries' desire for close collaboration on shared goals.