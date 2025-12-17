Newsweek Announces The World's Most Anticipated New Vehicles 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek today announced The World's Most Anticipated New Vehicles 2026, a forward-looking ranking that spotlights nearly 160 new models expected to reach drivers across 12 key global markets in the year ahead. From battery-electric flagships to next-generation trucks, SUVs, and performance cars, the list captures the vehicles generating the most excitement among consumers, enthusiasts, and industry insiders.









For 2026, Newsweek's Autos team expanded the ranking to reflect the increasingly global nature of automotive innovation, recognizing standout new models slated for U.S. and Canada, LATAM & Mexico, Continental Europe, Scandinavia, UK & Ireland, South Africa, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, and the Middle East.

"Newsweek's annual World's Most Anticipated New Vehicles list puts the wants and needs of new car shoppers front and center. The 2026 list features the most buzz-worthy, appealing models for markets around the world,” said Eileen Falkenberg-Hull, Senior Editor, Autos at Newsweek.

Featured brands include both established and emerging players; among them Rivian, Isuzu, Mazda, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, Buick, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Nio, Nissan, Xiaomi, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Renault, BYD, Cadillac, Genesis, Lucid, Polestar, Škoda, and Leapmotor, with additional manufacturers represented across segments from city cars to ultra-luxury.

Over the past year, Newsweek's Autos team has tracked product plans, concept-to-production pipelines, regional debuts, and manufacturer announcements to identify the models most likely to influence buyers and the broader market in 2026.

Selections are based on multiple factors, including:



Local and regional expectations in each of the 12 markets

The strategic importance of the model to its brand

Anticipated impact on its segment (technology, design, performance, sustainability, value) The best available intelligence at the time of publication on timing and market availability



The ranking anchors Newsweek's Most Anticipated New Vehicles package, showcased in print and across Newsweek's digital platforms. The special issue includes:



“Spoilt For Choice” – A 30,000-foot global look at the state of the automotive industry, featuring perspectives from World Car Awards jurors and other industry experts.

“From the Arctic to the Sahara, Extremes Put New Vehicles to the Test” – An inside look at hot- and cold-weather testing, including a Mercedes-Benz GLC encased in ice and insights from a Volvo test engineer. “General Motors Is Laser-Focused on F1 and Global Expansion” – An in-depth interview with General Motors President Mark Reuss, including exclusive commentary on the company's all-electric go/no-go date and global strategy.



To amplify the franchise online, Newsweek will also publish digital-only features in the week of December 15, exploring the technologies and testing that shape tomorrow's vehicles:



“Massive Tunnels Capable of Hurricane-Force Winds Shaping Tomorrow's Cars”

“Germany's Automakers Go to War With China, For China" “Today's Race Cars Are Testing Your Next SUV's Tires”



The package is further brought to life through two original videos:



Highlights from Newsweek's interview with GM President Mark Reuss An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at extreme weather testing with Volvo



The ranking is the cornerstone of the Most Anticipated New Vehicles magazine cover package, with a December 26 issue cover date. To explore rankings and read the full package, visit:

