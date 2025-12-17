Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-12-17 01:16:11
Company Announcement No 68/2025
 Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank

17 December 2025

Dear Sirs

Major shareholder announcement – Fagligt Fælles Forbund

With reference to section 30, cf. section 38, of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 17 December 2025 AL Sydbank was informed that, as at 12 December 2025, the direct holdings of Fagligt Fælles Forbund, 31378028, Kampmannsgade 4, 1604 København V. represent 12.61% of the voting rights and 12.61% of the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S.


Kind regards

AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment

  • SM 68 UK

