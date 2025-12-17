Major Shareholder Announcement Fagligt Fælles Forbund

With reference to section 30, cf. section 38, of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 17 December 2025 AL Sydbank was informed that, as at 12 December 2025, the direct holdings of Fagligt Fælles Forbund, 31378028, Kampmannsgade 4, 1604 København V. represent 12.61% of the voting rights and 12.61% of the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S.

