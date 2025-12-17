Mike Schnitkey Promoted To Market President For Northwest Ohio At F&M Bank

Mike, a respected leader within F&M Bank, has been a dedicated member of the team since September 1995. A graduate of The Ohio State University, he has built an accomplished career in agricultural finance while becoming a trusted partner to farm families and agri-businesses across Northwest Ohio.

In his current role as Agri-Finance Manager, Mike oversees the Bank's agricultural lending operations, leads a high-performing team, and manages a robust customer portfolio. In addition to his agricultural expertise, he brings extensive commercial banking experience, partnering with business owners across a range of industries to provide customized financing solutions that support growth, expansion, and long-term success. As an operator of a cash grain farm, Mike combines deep industry knowledge with real-life experience, giving him firsthand insight into the needs, challenges, and opportunities faced by today's producers.

“Mike brings unmatched agricultural expertise, proven leadership, and a genuine commitment to the communities we serve,” said David Gerken, Chief Lending Officer at F&M Bank.“His long-standing relationships, both inside and outside the Bank, make him an exceptional fit to lead our Agri-Finance division and our Northwest Ohio market. We are confident Mike will continue to elevate the Bank's presence and service to customers across the region.”

Throughout his nearly 30-year career with F&M, Schnitkey has demonstrated a strong commitment to community involvement. He has served in various leadership roles and currently sits on the boards of Henry County Soil & Water and the Ridgeville Telephone Company.

“Our investment in experienced market leadership reflects the Company's commitment to combining disciplined growth with the community-banking principles that have defined our success for more than a century,” said Lars Eller, President and CEO of F&M.“Throughout 2025, F&M has strategically expanded and strengthened our roster of Market Presidents to ensure that each community benefits from empowered, local decision-makers who understand the unique needs of their customers and businesses. This latest promotion reinforces that approach, aligning local expertise with the Bank's broader growth strategy, while enhancing execution across our footprint, and supporting long-term value creation.”

As Agri-Finance and Northwest Ohio Market President, Schnitkey will oversee market strategy, customer relationships, and the continued growth of agricultural and commercial services throughout the region. His transition into the role is underway.

Schnitkey and his wife, Stephanie, reside in Northwest Ohio and are the proud parents of three children: Kaity, Kara, and Kaleb.

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Muncie, Indiana, and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement

