Capitol Communicator And Commpro Announce Strategic Union

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitol Communicator, LLC, and CommPRO Digital Media Services, LLC today announced a strategic union that brings together two respected media and events leaders with complementary strengths, shared values and a unified vision for the future. According to the two companies, the purpose of the union will be to“combine capabilities, talent and resources, the organizations will deliver greater innovation, expanded reach and a more comprehensive suite of solutions for communications professionals.”

Capitol Communicator is a Washington, D.C.-based media and events company serving advertising, marketing, public relations, digital, service providers and media communications professionals. Through its digital magazine, newsletters and its Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit, Capitol Communicator connects and informs the communications community, offering news, trends, education, networking, career insights and platforms for showcasing outstanding work.

CommPRO is a trusted publishing hub for the next generation of PR, IR and communications leaders, shaped by more than a decade of innovation and energy driving the industry forward. The platform delivers expert thought leadership across investor relations, corporate communications, journalism, PR, marketing and digital strategy. CommPRO features in-depth editorials, insights, reports and exclusive programming that helps professionals stay informed and ahead of what's next. Events span webinars, virtual discussions and in-person town halls that bring the industry together for meaningful dialogue, learning and connection.

“The union will prioritize continuity for our clients while unlocking new opportunities through collaborative innovation. CommPRO's integrity and passion are perfectly aligned with Capitol Communicator's,” said Paul Duning, CEO and publisher of Capitol Communicator.“We are excited to share that our combined reach will expand to more than 100,000 AdMarCom professionals worldwide.”

“For more than 15 years, our organizations have focused on connecting communications professionals, keeping them informed and spotlighting creativity,” said Fay Shapiro, founder and publisher of CommPRO.“Our synergies and values have always been in sync, and the mutual respect between our brands runs deep. This union will deliver even greater value to our sponsors, members and subscribers.”

Both Capitol Communicator and CommPRO will continue to operate under their existing brands.

