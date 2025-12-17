Public Service Credit Union's 'Care Crew' Delivers Meaningful Holiday Support Across Metro Detroit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Public Service Credit Union (PSCU), a Metro Detroit-based credit union, is marking over a decade of community impact through its employee-led Care Crew program, an initiative rooted in the philosophy of people helping people and designed to keep support, kindness, and dollars circulating directly within the local community.

Founded and funded by PSCU employees, Care Crew provides hands-on assistance to individuals and families during the holiday season and throughout the year. Employees voluntarily contribute $7.50 from every paycheck to the program, creating a shared fund dedicated entirely to community outreach and charitable giving.

“At Public Service, community isn't something we talk about-it's something we live,” said Amy McGraw, Chief Member Experience Officer at PSCU.“Every single story matters. That belief is one of our foundations, and Care Crew is one way we bring it to life.”

Five Days of Giving, All Year of Impact

Each year, PSCU employees come together for Five Days of Giving, a culminating series of outreach events during the holiday season. Care Crew members head into the community with random acts of kindness. Some initiatives include paying for groceries and gas, buying meals for people working outdoors in the cold, and offering unexpected moments of relief during a time when many local residents are struggling financially.

“They'll say things like, 'This never happens to me,'” McGraw said.“Those moments stay with you. People deserve kindness, especially when life feels heavy.”

Beyond the holidays, Care Crew volunteers participate in service projects throughout the year with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Ronald McDonald House, and local animal shelters; packing pantry food, donating supplies, and spending time directly supporting community partners.

The program is intentionally employee driven. Care Crew members meet ahead of time to decide how they want to serve and where they can make the greatest impact, reinforcing a culture of ownership, teamwork, and compassion.

Community Is in PSCU's DNA

As a credit union, PSCU believes deeply in reinvesting in the communities it serves. Employees live and work alongside members, experiencing the same economic challenges and opportunities. By keeping Care Crew funds local, PSCU ensures support reaches neighbors directly.

“Credit unions are built on people helping people, and this is just one more way that we express that,” McGraw said.

That commitment extends beyond charitable giving. PSCU also offers financial coaching to help members and non-members alike improve their financial situation. Today, 82% of PSCU employees are certified financial counselors, guiding individuals on budgeting, financial decision-making, and long-term goal setting.

A Culture That Starts From Within

PSCU's people-first philosophy has helped earn the credit union recognition as a great place to work, an achievement leaders say is closely tied to programs like Care Crew.

“When employees feel connected to purpose, it changes everything,” McGraw said.“Care Crew gives our team a meaningful way to support one another and the community we care so deeply about.”

As PSCU prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary next year, the credit union remains focused on small acts that create lasting impact.

“Pay it forward,” McGraw added.“The person in front of you or behind you may be going through something you can't see. Sometimes a simple gesture-helping, listening, or even just smiling-can make all the difference in the world.”

About Public Service Credit Union

Public Service Credit Union is a Metro Detroit-based credit union dedicated to improving the financial well-being of its members and community. Founded on the principles of service, trust, and people helping people, PSCU offers a full range of financial products, personalized guidance, and community-focused initiatives designed to create lasting positive impact.