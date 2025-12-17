Puremind Unveils First Wave Of 'Dragon Ball' Wooden Collectibles Bringing Scenes From The Iconic Series To Life

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Puremind, a leading toy company dedicated to creating imaginative collectibles that ignite playful joy, today announced its latest collaboration-“Dragon Ball” wooden collectibles of the Tenkaichi Budōkai and Kame House. For the first time, the legendary Tenkaichi Budōkai arena and Kame House have been faithfully recreated as buildable wooden models, giving fans a new way to experience the epic universe from the global hit anime episodic series“Dragon Ball.”

With these flagship products, Puremind shifts the focus from collecting characters to immersing in scenes. The Tenkaichi Budōkai set invites fans to move from“having” to“being there.”

Tenkaichi Budōkai 1101 - Key Features:

- Architectural authenticity: reverse-facing entrance with yokai statues, thatched roofing, coconut trees, and classic sun umbrellas.

- Cultural detail: a central folding screen with the“武” character honoring the martial arts spirit.

- Immersive play: five acrylic stands of fan-favorite characters-Goku, Jackie Chun, Yamcha, Krillin, and Tenshinhan-for scene recreation.

- Dynamic storytelling: three iconic match‐ups included-Yamcha vs. Tenshinhan, Goku vs. Krillin, and Jackie Chun vs. Tenshinhan.

- Dimensions: approx. 9.8 in (H) x 14.6 in (L) x 9.8 in (W). Designed for display and hands‐on play.

Kame House 1102 - Key Features

- Faithful recreation: the pink façade, red roof, and“KAME HOUSE” lettering of Master Roshi's seaside home.

- Interactive build: the roof opens for interior display and arranging mini character stands; beginner‐friendly assembly.

- Scene dressing: palm trees, sandy island base, and ocean backdrop create a full diorama. Interior touches include a TV playing Kamesennin's favorite show, a closet with the Turtle School uniform, a flocked red sofa, Kamesennin's magazine, and the Dragon Radar. This set measures approximately 10.9 inches high, 9.8 inches long, and 9.8 inches wide, complementing the Tenkaichi Budōkai model as a collectible pair for fans and display enthusiasts alike.

- Dimensions: approx. 10.9 in (H) x 9.8 in (L) x 9.8 in (W). Pairs naturally with the Tenkaichi Budōkai model for collectors and display enthusiasts.

This collaboration marks another step in Puremind's mission to bring beloved IPs into new material expressions. By pioneering wooden 3D construction sets, Puremind is building a category that blends craftsmanship, sustainability, and playability.

“Wooden collectibles are more than a material choice-they reinvent the fan experience,” said a Puremind spokesperson.“They reconnect fans of all ages with tactile creativity and offer a lasting connection to the stories they love.”

Puremind introduced wooden construction sets as a new product line designed to be sustainable, easy to assemble, and suited for both play and display. Following collaborations with global IPs including Pokémon, Harry Potter, Peanuts, Moomin and now“Dragon Ball,” Puremind is steadily bringing its wooden models into the mainstream.

The entire“Dragon Ball” Wooden Collectibles Series is now available at puremind3d, and rolling out to more stores across the U.S.