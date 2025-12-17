Location-Based Entertainment Market To Grow By $15 Billion Over The Next Five Years, Reaching $23.94 Billion By 2030: The Growth Of Modular Pop-Up Funhouses In Urban Districts

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Location-Based Entertainment Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The location-based entertainment market is rapidly transforming the guest experience landscape, blending immersive technologies, advanced analytics, and creative design to deliver interactive, narrative-driven environments. As venues and operators adapt to shifting audience expectations, this market presents new opportunities and operational challenges for growth-oriented decision-makers.

Market Snapshot: Location-Based Entertainment Market Overview

The Location-Based Entertainment Market grew from USD 7.07 billion in 2024 to USD 8.64 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 22.53%, reaching USD 23.94 billion by 2030. This growth reflects rising demand for interactive amusement options powered by augmented reality, projection mapping, and cloud-connected simulation platforms. The sector is expanding beyond traditional paradigms, with diverse applications across theme parks, arcades, museums, sports venues, and cultural centers. Operators are increasingly adopting data-driven personalization and modular technology architectures to meet evolving guest expectations and drive competitive differentiation.

Scope & Segmentation

This report provides a comprehensive analysis spanning multiple components, technologies, venue types, business models, experience categories, and applications across key global regions.



Component Categories: AR & VR accessories, arcade and gaming machines, audio and spatial sound systems, motion simulator modules, projection and display screens, sensors, consulting and integration services, customer support and technical assistance, game hosting and maintenance, analytics and data management, content creation and game development, content management, booking and CRM platforms, simulation platforms, and system control and integration solutions.

Venue Types: Theme parks, water parks, arcades, museums, zoos, indoor sports halls, stadiums, and cultural centers.

Technologies: Cloud merged reality, augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D, 4D, and 5D projection mapping.

Business Models: Pay-per-use and subscription or membership-based approaches.

Experience Types: Dimensional cinematic attractions, immersive storytelling, and interactive games.

Applications: Educational and edutainment, gaming and eSports, historical and cultural showcases, and science and exploration experiences. Regional Coverage: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan).

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers



Immersive audience engagement is evolving from passive viewing to participatory experiences, integrating storytelling, interactive gaming, and tailored education.

Successful operators are forming strategic alliances with technology vendors and content creators, enhancing both creative delivery and system interoperability.

Cross-disciplinary talent pools, including software developers, creative directors, and guest analytics specialists, are essential for agile innovation and competitive advantage.

Personalization and modular technology adoption drive sustained guest satisfaction and efficient expansion of immersive offerings. Regional development strategies must reflect differences in infrastructure maturity, regulatory factors, and diverse cultural preferences to optimize investment and growth.

Why This Report Matters



Enables stakeholders to benchmark opportunities, risks, and innovation pathways in the evolving location-based entertainment sector.

Provides actionable recommendations for operational agility, cross-functional alignment, and technology adoption within immersive venues. Helps identify optimal strategies for regional market entry, tariff mitigation, and enhanced guest engagement outcomes.

Conclusion

As the market advances, the interplay of technology, creative content, and regional strategies is reshaping audience experiences. Effective leadership and agile partnership models will position organizations to thrive and lead in location-based entertainment.

Key Attributes