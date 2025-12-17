Location-Based Entertainment Market To Grow By $15 Billion Over The Next Five Years, Reaching $23.94 Billion By 2030: The Growth Of Modular Pop-Up Funhouses In Urban Districts
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.64 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$23.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Insights
- Rise of hyper-localized pop-up immersive experiences blending local culture with branded storytelling Expansion of e-sports arenas within entertainment complexes featuring live streaming and spectator engagement Integration of large-scale VR free-roam adventures with real-time audience analytics and social sharing Adoption of AI-driven personalization engines to tailor attraction pathways based on guest preferences Implementation of contactless queue management and virtual queuing to enhance guest satisfaction and throughput Integration of multi-sensory effects and haptic feedback technologies in location-based dark rollercoaster experiences Growth of modular pop-up funhouses combining AR gaming zones with F&B micro-concepts in urban districts Adoption of sustainable materials and LEED-certified design practices in new immersive entertainment venues Emergence of subscription-based access models for location attractions driving recurring revenue streams Integration of big data analytics platforms capturing in-venue customer behavior to optimize attraction layouts
The companies profiled in this Location-Based Entertainment market report include:
- 4Experience sp. z o.o. AEON Fantasy Co.,Ltd. Apple Inc. CyberGlove Systems LLC Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. Fantawild Holdings Inc. Fennec Labs Ltd. Google LLC by Alphabet, Inc. Habo Studio Inc. HOLOGATE GmbH HQ Software HTC Corporation Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. IMAX Corporation Kabum s.r.l. Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. Magic Leap Inc. Meta Platforms, Inc. Microsoft Corporation NBCUNIVERSAL MEDIA, LLC Niantic Inc. by Scopely, Inc. NVIDIA Corporation Oxford Metrics plc Panasonic Holdings Corporation Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Sandbox VR, Inc. Sony Group Corporation SpringboardVR by Vertigo Studios B.V. Tencent Holdings Ltd. The VOID LLC The Walt Disney Company Zero Latency Pty Ltd. Zooom Studios
