Solvay Financial Calendar 2026

Event Date Interim dividend: ex-date January 19, 2026 Interim dividend: payment date January 21, 2026 Fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings February 24, 2026 First quarter 2026 earnings May 7, 2026 Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting May 12, 2026 Second quarter and first half year 2026 earnings July 29, 2026 Third quarter and first nine months 2026 earnings November 4, 2026

Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings' season.

Contacts

Investor relations

Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96

Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65

Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66

Media relations

Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59

Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay has harnessed the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we use, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.7 billion in underlying net sales in 2024, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

