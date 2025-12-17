Nxgencomm Demonstrates Phoenix Engine's Autonomous Multi-Domain Battlefield AI In 'Seek And Destroy Jammer' Scenario

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NxGenComm Demonstrates Phoenix Engine's Autonomous Multi-Domain Battlefield AI in Live "Seek and Destroy Jammer" Scenario

AI-driven platform maintains communications under jamming while autonomously coordinating threat detection, asset control, and targeting-all within 60 seconds

On November 14, NxGenComm demonstrated its Phoenix Engine AI platform executing a complete "Seek and Destroy Jammer" mission autonomously-detecting hostile jamming, maintaining hardened communications, and coordinating unmanned assets to locate and target the threat-all within 60 seconds and without operator input. The demonstration showcased the M5NS-JCP (Multi-Modal Neural System - Joint Communications Platform) operating against a 100 MHz wideband AWGN jammer, the most difficult type to counteract.

The demonstration progressed through five operational phases: (1) baseline Private 5G performance; (2) jammer activation resulting in greater than 50% range degradation; (3) Phoenix-driven adaptation restoring and improving performance by 25-40%; (4) integration of electronic warfare capabilities, including direction finding and image recognition; and (5) autonomous unmanned aerial system (UAS) tasking to locate and identify the jammer's position.

Unified Multi-Domain Response

Phoenix Engine demonstrated integrated capability across four domains:

Communications Resilience – Maintained mission-critical links with 25-40% range extension versus baseline under jamming, delivering sufficient bandwidth for voice, Blue Force Tracking, TAK, and ISR data.

Electronic Warfare – Real-time RF sensing, jammer characterization, direction finding, and automatic threat vector broadcast to all TAK-connected devices within seconds of jammer activation.

Autonomous Asset Control – AI-driven UAS tasking based on direction finding vectors, streaming video over hardened 5G links, and automatic image recognition for target identification.

Intent-Aligned Execution – Complete workflow from threat detection to visual confirmation to course of action recommendation with sub-60 second decision cycles and zero operator input required.

Program Implications

Phoenix Engine addresses critical Army modernization priorities by consolidating electronic warfare, communications, and autonomous systems capabilities into a single software-defined platform. This reduces logistics burden, training requirements, and integration complexity while enabling rapid capability updates through software rather than hardware replacement. A single M5NS-JCP platform replaces dedicated EW, ISR, and communications systems, supporting Army Programs of Record including Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2), Integrated Tactical Network (ITN), and Mounted/Dismounted Radio Frequency Unit (MDRFU) requirements.

"Phoenix doesn't just maintain communications under jamming-it finds the jammer, tasks autonomous assets to locate it, and coordinates the kinetic response," said David Gross, Director of Marketing at NxGenComm. "A single M5NS-JCP replaces dedicated EW, ISR, and communications systems while operating at machine speed with human-level tactical intelligence."

"The recent demonstration of NxGenComm's Phoenix Engine-powered M5NS-JCP represents a pivotal advancement for our dismounted ground forces and forward command posts. This platform's ability to autonomously detect and respond to hostile jamming ensures that the warfighter can maintain secure communications in contested environments. By enhancing communication resilience and enabling unmanned systems to operate effectively, the command post can significantly improve situational awareness and operational effectiveness for Soldiers out of the wire. The 25-40% performance improvement achieved under jamming conditions emphasizes the criticality of advanced electronic warfare integration in supporting mission success."

– Jason Horton, G6 Senior Technical Advisor, XVIII Airborne Corps

Software-Defined Platform

The M5NS-JCP integrates communications (Private 5G, MANET, multi-waveform), sensor fusion (RF, optical, audio, motion), autonomous asset control, and post-quantum encryption-all governed by the Phoenix AI Engine. With three form factors in the roadmap from 4.5" x 4" to 11" x 11", the platform supports deployment on UAS, tactical operations centers, mounted and dismounted configurations with 30-60W power consumption-comparable to a laptop.

Availability

The M5NS-JCP with Phoenix Engine is available now for demonstration and evaluation. The platform supports Army Programs of Record including NGC2, Integrated Tactical Network (ITN), and Mounted/Dismounted Radio Frequency Unit (MDRFU) requirements.

To schedule a demonstration or request technical specifications, email NxGenComm at....

About NxGenComm

NxGenComm is a defense technology company based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park, developing AI-driven communications and electronic warfare systems for military tactical networks. The M5NS-JCP platform with Phoenix Engine provides integrated communications hardening, electronic warfare, sensor fusion, and autonomous asset control for Army modernization programs. NxGenComm is a small business supporting the Department of Defense's mission to provide warfighters with resilient, autonomous battlefield communications in contested electromagnetic environments. For more information, visit .