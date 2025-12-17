GL Communications Advances ED-137 / ED-138 Voip Testing For Air Traffic Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, announced their Air Traffic Management (ATM) systems. Designed to support Controller Working Positions (CWP), Ground Radio Stations (GRS), Voice Communication Systems (VCS), Recorders, Radios, and Gateways, these tools help ANSPs and OEMs ensure interoperability, reliability, and EUROCAE standards compliance across ED-137 and ED-138 interfaces. GL stays aligned with evolving ED-137/ED-138 updates and supports full IPv6 operation for modern ATM networks. Our solutions enable users to emulate, verify, monitor, and measure critical communication paths used in air-ground and ground-ground operations, ensuring seamless ATM VoIP deployment.

[For illustration, refer to maps-ed137-emulators-and-analyzers.jpg ]

“Reliable and interoperable voice communication is a critical foundation for safe and efficient air traffic operations,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.“By combining standards-aligned testing, real-time monitoring, and precise timing measurements, GL provides ATM stakeholders with a comprehensive solution to validate and maintain voice communication systems throughout their lifecycle.”

GL's ED-137/ED-138 portfolio is aligned with evolving EUROCAE ED-137B and ED-137C revisions, associated Change Notices, and supports full IPv6 operation for modern ATM networks. The solutions have been verified using the EUROCAE VOTER tool, enabling confident validation of standards conformance and interoperability in multi-vendor environments.

At the core of the solution is GL's Message Automation & Protocol Simulation (MAPSTM), an automation-ready platform for ED-137 interface emulation and testing. Using a standard PC and NIC, MAPSTM emulates ED-137 Radio, Telephone, and Recorder interfaces, supporting functional, regression, and stress testing. It enables automated bulk call generation, full SIP/RTP signaling, custom and negative scenarios, audio generation (voice, tones, DTMF), and network impairment simulation including delay, jitter, and packet loss across Analog, TDM, and IP networks, with IPv4/IPv6 and Unicast/Multicast support.

For air-ground communication, MAPSTM ED-137 Radio supports ED-137 Volume 1, enabling emulation of hundreds of radios with independent parameters, Push-To-Talk (PTT) operation including Normal, Emergency, and Priority Override, multicast RTP streaming, SELCAL, Radio Management Messages, and Maintenance Messages. Performance measurements include jitter, delay, and media activation timing.

For ground-ground communication, MAPSTM ED-137 Telephone supports ED-137 Volume 2 (2B/2C) SIP-based voice communication, including Instantaneous, Direct, Indirect, and General-Purpose call types, call control features, emergency and priority handling, configurable SIP traffic, and support for IPv4/IPv6, UDP/TCP, IP spoofing, and FAA Addendums 2, 4, and 5.

MAPSTM ED-137 Recorder supports ED-137 Volume 4, enabling recorder emulation, bulk session generation, and recording, replay, and analysis of VoIP audio and metadata.

For ED-138 monitoring and analytics, PacketScanTM provides real-time VoIP capture, decode, and quality analysis, including MOS, jitter, delay, packet loss, RTP analysis, and SIP/SDP decoding, with live call monitoring for lab and field deployments. NetSurveyorWebTM complements this with a web-based ED-138 surveillance platform, offering real-time dashboards, alarms, multi-probe aggregation, historical reporting, trend analysis, and event correlation for large-scale ATM networks.

GL also offers TM-ATM (Timing Measurements in Air Traffic Management) for precise validation of PTT, squelch, receiver activity, main/standby switching, and voice transmission timing across Analog, TDM, and IP communication paths, while supporting all 4-wire and 2-wire legacy interfaces. Voice quality and delay are measured using PESQ and POLQA, with both rack-mount and portable field configurations available for laboratory validation and live-site troubleshooting.

