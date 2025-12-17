India's Marine Product Exports Clock 21 Pc Rise In April-October

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) India's marine product exports have clocked a 21 per cent increase to Rs 42,322 crore ($4.87 billion), during the first seven months of the current financial year (April–October) compared with Rs 35,107.6 crore ($4.20 billion) recorded in the same period of the previous year, with export volumes during this period growing by 12 per cent, from 9.62 lakh metric tonnes to 10.73 lakh metric tonnes, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh said in answer to a question in the Rajya Sabha that the government remains engaged with all stakeholders to assess the evolving impact of the US tariff measures and continues to work towards mitigating their effects on Indian exports through a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy.

This includes intensive engagement with the US government towards a mutually beneficial India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement; immediate relief through the RBI's trade-related measures and the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters; enhancement of domestic demand through next-generation GST reforms; and export promotion initiatives such as the new Export Promotion Mission, which provides targeted support to exporters.

The government is also pursuing new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and working to improve the utilisation of existing FTAs. Through sustained efforts, the number of listed fishery establishments approved for export to the EU and Russia has increased in recent months.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is implementing various schemes and programmes for the holistic development of the Fisheries Sector. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the Department of Fisheries, during the last five years, has approved projects with a total outlay of Rs 21,274.13 crore with a central share of Rs 9,189.74 crore for the development of fisheries and aquaculture in the country, the minister said.

As a result of various well-thought-out policies and initiatives of the Centre, India's seafood exports have more than doubled, from Rs 30,213 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 62,408 crore in 2024-25, he pointed out.

The minister further stated that the Department of Fisheries, in collaboration with the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Department of Commerce, and other stakeholders, has organised sensitisation and awareness programmes on the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), conducted stakeholder consultations, seafood exporter meet, and Chintan Shivir on value addition.

The Centre has also held a series of meetings with Embassies and High Commissions of potential partner countries to explore avenues for collaboration; strengthen bilateral trade cooperation in the fisheries sector; promote value addition; enhance biosecurity and quality compliance; advance automation; and foster R&D partnerships, while supporting broader sustainable development initiatives. The efforts also include strengthening trade facilitation, enhancing export promotion through trade delegations and technical exposure visits, and organising buyer–seller meets.