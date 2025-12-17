403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Cautions Against Black Sea Ship Attacks
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday cautioned that assaults on commercial and civilian vessels in the Black Sea serve no constructive purpose, pointing to recent incidents connected to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Speaking at the 16th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara, Erdogan emphasized that such strikes endanger maritime navigation in the Black Sea. He noted that Ankara has delivered clear messages to both Russia and Ukraine, warning them about the risks and consequences of these actions.
“We have strictly enforced the Montreux Convention, preventing the war from spreading to the Black Sea. However, recent reciprocal attacks seriously threaten navigation safety in the region. Targeting commercial and civilian ships benefits no one. We have clearly conveyed our warnings to both sides on this matter,” Erdogan said.
Earlier, Türkiye had already denounced attacks on ships within its exclusive economic zone, describing them as unacceptable violations.
Erdogan underlined that Türkiye has “no other option but to be strong” in order to safeguard its national interests while also to “extend helping hand to its brothers.”
Turning to Gaza, he said that due to Hamas’s restraint, the ceasefire has largely remained intact, adding that the main focus now is preserving the truce and guaranteeing uninterrupted humanitarian assistance.
Erdogan highlighted that Ankara has played a significant role by sending more than 103,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite ongoing limitations and obstacles.
He concluded by stressing that reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip must commence without delay.
Speaking at the 16th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara, Erdogan emphasized that such strikes endanger maritime navigation in the Black Sea. He noted that Ankara has delivered clear messages to both Russia and Ukraine, warning them about the risks and consequences of these actions.
“We have strictly enforced the Montreux Convention, preventing the war from spreading to the Black Sea. However, recent reciprocal attacks seriously threaten navigation safety in the region. Targeting commercial and civilian ships benefits no one. We have clearly conveyed our warnings to both sides on this matter,” Erdogan said.
Earlier, Türkiye had already denounced attacks on ships within its exclusive economic zone, describing them as unacceptable violations.
Erdogan underlined that Türkiye has “no other option but to be strong” in order to safeguard its national interests while also to “extend helping hand to its brothers.”
Turning to Gaza, he said that due to Hamas’s restraint, the ceasefire has largely remained intact, adding that the main focus now is preserving the truce and guaranteeing uninterrupted humanitarian assistance.
Erdogan highlighted that Ankara has played a significant role by sending more than 103,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, despite ongoing limitations and obstacles.
He concluded by stressing that reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip must commence without delay.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment