403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Signals Military Backing if Russia Breaches Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed that Washington has, for the first time, pledged a military reaction should Moscow break a ceasefire deal, according to a news agency, which reported the remarks on Tuesday.
"For the first time I heard from the mouths of American negotiators that America will be involved in security guarantees for Ukraine in such a way that the Russians would have no doubt that (in the event of a ceasefire violation) the American response will be military if the Russians attacked Ukraine again," Tusk said to journalists while departing Germany.
The comments followed peace negotiations held in Berlin, which brought together delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and several European countries.
In a declaration released on Monday, European leaders stated that they had committed to cooperating with the US and Ukraine “to get to a lasting peace which preserves Ukrainian sovereignty and European security,” while emphasizing a “strong convergence between the United States, Ukraine and Europe.”
"What is a breakthrough – by no means a guarantee of success – is the fact that perhaps for the first time it was so clearly visible that Americans, Europeans, and Ukraine are on the same side," Tusk observed.
He stressed that the "only chance" of convincing Russia to enter meaningful ceasefire negotiations would be to "unite the entire West."
"A Ukraine threatened with renewed aggression poses a great risk for Poland and those countries close to the front," Tusk added, reiterating the necessity of firm security assurances.
"For the first time I heard from the mouths of American negotiators that America will be involved in security guarantees for Ukraine in such a way that the Russians would have no doubt that (in the event of a ceasefire violation) the American response will be military if the Russians attacked Ukraine again," Tusk said to journalists while departing Germany.
The comments followed peace negotiations held in Berlin, which brought together delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and several European countries.
In a declaration released on Monday, European leaders stated that they had committed to cooperating with the US and Ukraine “to get to a lasting peace which preserves Ukrainian sovereignty and European security,” while emphasizing a “strong convergence between the United States, Ukraine and Europe.”
"What is a breakthrough – by no means a guarantee of success – is the fact that perhaps for the first time it was so clearly visible that Americans, Europeans, and Ukraine are on the same side," Tusk observed.
He stressed that the "only chance" of convincing Russia to enter meaningful ceasefire negotiations would be to "unite the entire West."
"A Ukraine threatened with renewed aggression poses a great risk for Poland and those countries close to the front," Tusk added, reiterating the necessity of firm security assurances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment