Cannabis Compounds Reveal Potent Action On Ovarian Cancer

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Laboratory research has found that two well-known cannabis compounds, cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol, can sharply curb the growth and spread of ovarian cancer cells when used together, opening a possible new line of inquiry in a disease area where treatment options remain limited and relapse rates are high.

The findings centre on controlled experiments in which ovarian cancer cell lines were exposed to CBD and THC, both separately and in combination. Scientists observed that while each compound showed measurable anti-tumour activity on its own, the paired treatment produced a markedly stronger effect. Cell proliferation slowed, the ability of cancer cells to form colonies dropped significantly, and markers associated with migration and invasion were reduced, suggesting a potential impact on metastatic behaviour.

Equally striking was the apparent selectivity of the response. Healthy ovarian and non-cancerous cells exposed to the same concentrations showed minimal disruption, a result that researchers say points to a therapeutic window that many conventional chemotherapies lack. Ovarian cancer treatments often damage healthy tissue alongside malignant cells, contributing to severe side effects and limiting the doses that can be safely administered.

At the molecular level, the combined cannabinoids appeared to restore balance in a signalling pathway frequently disrupted in ovarian tumours. This pathway, which governs cell survival, growth and movement, is commonly overactive in aggressive cancers and plays a central role in resistance to chemotherapy. By dampening abnormal signalling and re-establishing regulatory controls, the CBD-THC combination seemed to push cancer cells towards growth arrest and programmed cell death.

Ovarian cancer remains one of the deadliest gynaecological malignancies, largely because symptoms tend to appear late and the disease often returns after initial treatment. Standard care typically involves surgery followed by platinum-based chemotherapy, and while targeted therapies and immunotherapies have expanded options for some patients, long-term outcomes have improved only incrementally. Researchers have been exploring novel strategies that can either replace or enhance existing drugs, particularly approaches that reduce toxicity.

Cannabinoids have attracted scientific attention for more than a decade due to their interactions with the body's endocannabinoid system, which regulates pain, inflammation, appetite and immune responses. Beyond symptom control, preclinical studies across several cancer types have suggested that cannabinoids may influence tumour biology directly, affecting angiogenesis, cell cycle regulation and immune evasion. What distinguishes the ovarian cancer findings is the strength of the synergistic effect observed when CBD and THC were used together at carefully calibrated doses.

Scientists involved in the work caution that the results do not suggest smoking or ingesting cannabis as a cancer treatment. The experiments were conducted under tightly controlled laboratory conditions using purified compounds, with concentrations and delivery methods that differ substantially from recreational or medicinal cannabis use. The psychoactive effects of THC and the complex chemistry of whole-plant cannabis also present regulatory and clinical challenges that remain unresolved.

The study adds to a growing body of research examining combination therapies that exploit multiple mechanisms simultaneously. By targeting tumour growth, spread and survival pathways at once, such approaches aim to make it harder for cancer cells to adapt and develop resistance. In ovarian cancer, where resistance to chemotherapy is a major cause of treatment failure, this strategy is particularly appealing.

Industry observers note that pharmaceutical interest in cannabinoid-based medicines has expanded beyond pain and epilepsy into oncology, driven by advances in formulation technology that allow precise dosing and improved bioavailability. Several biotech firms are developing synthetic or highly purified cannabinoids designed to meet regulatory standards for clinical trials. The ovarian cancer data are likely to fuel further investment and collaboration between academic laboratories and drug developers.

Regulatory agencies, however, are expected to scrutinise any move towards human trials closely. The legal status of THC varies widely across jurisdictions, and concerns about safety, cognitive effects and dependency persist. Researchers argue that these issues can be addressed through rigorous trial design, low-dose strategies and the use of delivery systems that limit central nervous system exposure.

Clinicians specialising in gynaecological cancers emphasise that translation from cell culture to patient care is a long and uncertain process. Many compounds that show promise in the laboratory fail to demonstrate efficacy or safety in humans. Even so, they acknowledge that the cannabinoid findings are noteworthy because they target fundamental processes of tumour progression while sparing healthy cells, a balance that has proven elusive in ovarian cancer therapy.

