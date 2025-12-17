Eastern EU States Press Joint Defence Funding Drive

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Eastern European Union governments are coordinating a collective push to unlock larger and faster streams of funding to strengthen military defences against Russia, as leaders from eight frontline states meet in Helsinki to align priorities and influence the bloc's budget and lending rules.

Discussions among leaders from Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania focus on closing gaps in air defence, long-range fires, ammunition stocks and military mobility, while ensuring that national spending plans are reinforced by EU-level financial support. Officials involved say the aim is to move beyond ad-hoc measures and secure predictable funding over several years, matching the scale of the threat perceived along the bloc's eastern border.

Security concerns have intensified since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prompting many eastern members to raise defence spending above the NATO benchmark of 2 per cent of GDP. Poland has set the pace, allocating more than 4 per cent of output to defence, while the Baltic states and Finland have also accelerated procurement of artillery, missiles and surveillance systems. Despite these increases, leaders argue that national budgets alone cannot cover the cost of building resilient, interoperable defences capable of deterring aggression.

At the Helsinki meeting, participants are seeking consensus on how to better tap EU instruments such as the European Defence Fund, joint procurement schemes and lending from the European Investment Bank. A key demand is greater flexibility in fiscal rules to allow defence investments to be treated differently from routine expenditure, reducing pressure on public finances while enabling faster capability development.

See also Solar Project Brings New Power Supply to Kurdish Village Hit by 1987 Chemical Attack

Several governments are also advocating an expansion of common borrowing for security purposes, an idea that has gained traction but remains contentious among member states wary of shared debt. Proponents say joint financing would lower costs, avoid duplication and strengthen the European defence industrial base by providing manufacturers with long-term demand certainty.

Finland's role as host underlines the changing security landscape. Since joining NATO in 2023, Helsinki has emphasised the need for seamless cooperation between the EU and the alliance, particularly on infrastructure that allows troops and equipment to move rapidly across borders. Finnish officials have highlighted bottlenecks in rail, road and port capacity that could slow reinforcement in a crisis, arguing these should qualify for EU funding as dual-use projects.

Baltic leaders are pressing for sustained investment in integrated air and missile defence, citing the vulnerability of small states with limited strategic depth. Estonia and Latvia have already signed joint procurement agreements, and officials say wider coordination could help secure better terms from suppliers while ensuring compatibility across systems.

Poland and Romania, which flank Ukraine, are drawing attention to the strain placed on logistics hubs and training facilities since the war began. They argue that EU support should recognise the security externalities borne by frontline states, including the costs of hosting allied forces and managing refugee flows linked to the conflict.

The talks also touch on ammunition production, an area where shortages have hampered support for Ukraine and exposed weaknesses in Europe's manufacturing capacity. Eastern members want faster approval of state aid and simplified rules to scale up factories, alongside longer-term contracts that make investment commercially viable.

See also UK peers push under-16 VPN restrictions

While there is broad agreement on the need for stronger defences, differences remain over funding mechanisms. Some western and southern EU states have been cautious about loosening budget constraints or embracing common debt, preferring to rely on existing tools. Eastern leaders counter that incremental adjustments will fall short given the scale of investment required over the next decade.

Officials involved in the Helsinki discussions say the meeting is designed to produce a shared roadmap rather than a formal declaration, with the intention of feeding proposals into upcoming EU budget negotiations and defence policy reviews. The timing is significant, with debates under way over the bloc's next multi-year financial framework and the future shape of its security role.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.