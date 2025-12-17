Global Village Plans Seven New Year Countdowns

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai's Global Village is preparing a New Year's Eve programme that will allow visitors to welcome 2026 seven times in a single night, aligning celebrations with multiple international time zones and reinforcing the city's reputation for large-scale public festivities.

The seasonal cultural park has announced that on December 31 it will stage a sequence of countdowns, each marked by fireworks and coordinated drone displays, beginning in the evening and continuing into the early hours of January 1. Gates will open at 4pm and close at 2am, giving guests a ten-hour window to take part in the rolling celebrations.

The first countdown is scheduled for 8pm, synchronised with midnight in China. Subsequent celebrations will follow at 9pm for Thailand, 10pm for Bangladesh, 10.30pm for India, 11pm for Pakistan, midnight for the UAE and 1am for Turkey. Each moment is designed to reflect the culture of the time zone being celebrated, with music cues and visual themes changing through the night.

Seven countdowns turn one night global, organisers said, describing the format as a way to bring together Dubai's diverse resident communities and international visitors in a single shared space. Global Village attracts millions of visitors each season and has positioned its New Year programme as one of its most anticipated annual events.

Fireworks will be launched from multiple points across the park, accompanied by drone choreography above the main promenade. Drone shows have become a centrepiece of Dubai's public celebrations in recent years, allowing organisers to create detailed animations and messages in the night sky while managing safety in crowded venues.

See also Investcorp Expands Portfolio with Kanawha Scales Acquisition

Beyond the countdowns themselves, Global Village will operate its full slate of attractions throughout the night. This includes live stage performances, roaming entertainers, carnival rides and access to more than 90 country-themed pavilions that showcase crafts, retail products and street food. Restaurants and food stalls representing cuisines from Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa will remain open until closing time.

Families form a significant share of Global Village's audience, and the New Year programme has been structured to appeal across age groups. Earlier countdowns are expected to draw families with younger children, while later celebrations are likely to attract visitors who prefer to stay through midnight and beyond. The staggered format also helps manage crowd flow, reducing pressure on transport and entry points compared with a single midnight event.

Dubai's authorities have increasingly emphasised crowd safety and transport planning during large public events. Global Village is located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and is served by dedicated bus routes during peak periods. Visitors have been advised to arrive early and allow extra travel time due to increased traffic volumes expected on the night.

The seven-countdown concept reflects Dubai's broader strategy of using major holidays to highlight its multicultural character. Residents from dozens of nationalities live in the city, and public celebrations often incorporate elements designed to resonate with different communities. By aligning countdowns with time zones across Asia and the Middle East, Global Village is effectively offering symbolic homecomings for expatriates far from their countries of origin.

New Year celebrations across Dubai are expected to draw large crowds, with fireworks and light shows planned at multiple locations, including landmarks along the coastline and major urban districts. Global Village's offering stands apart by concentrating its programme within a ticketed venue, combining controlled access with an extended schedule that stretches well beyond midnight.

See also Mubadala and Aldar unveil new regional investment platform

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.