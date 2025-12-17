1Wish Season With Santa Jones Christmas Advents By 1Win And Jon Jones

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 December 2025 – Four weeks before Christmas, 1win has launched an Advent Calendar in partnership with its global brand ambassador Jon Jones, the legendary MMA champion. The“1wish Season with Santa Jones” is a 21-day charity challenge hosted by Jon Jones on Instagram and powered by 1win.

Effective December 1, Santa Jon Jones opens a new“gift window” daily and chooses people to fulfill their wishes. Participants can ask for anything that can brighten their lives – heartfelt gifts, something they have always dreamed about, or something important for their families. This is a perfect moment to ask Santa Jones a Christmas wish.

To join the giveaway, users need to undergo five steps:

Visit the official '1wish Season ' landing page in Jon Jones's Instagram bio.Submit the wish. Big or small, practical or emotional - any honest wish is welcome.Leave contact details, so 1win team can contact them if Santa Jones chooses their wishes.Follow @1win and @jonnybones on Instagram.Repost the announcement Reel by @1win and @jonnybones to their Stories.

From December 1 to December 21, Jon Jones and 1win will be choosing five winners per day. Selected participants will be tagged in Jon's Instagram Stories. Within 1–3 days, the 1win team will contact winners to arrange the delivery of the wishes.

“From December 1st to the 21st, you can send us your wish – something real, something you've wanted for a long time but never allowed yourself to get. Every day I'll be choosing five people myself – five stories that feel honest, meaningful, and important,” said Jon Jones, as he announced the 1wish Season.

1win and Jon Jones invite fans from around the world to join the 1wish Season. Make a wish, join the Advent Calendar, and let this December bring you something truly special.