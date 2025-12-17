Malaysian Smes Turn Market Turbulence Into Opportunity With SME100 Awards Leading The Movement

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 December 2025 – The SME100 Awards has become one of the most trusted and influential platforms for high growth Malaysian enterprises, recognised for its rigorous evaluation standards and its role in identifying the country's most promising businesses. Over the years, the programme has evolved into more than an award. It has become a springboard for SMEs seeking credibility, visibility and a supportive ecosystem in an increasingly volatile business landscape.

That landscape has grown more challenging than ever. Malaysian SMEs are operating in a climate defined by rising costs, talent shortages, complex regulatory requirements and tightening cash flow. Inflation continues to push operational expenses upward, while difficulties in hiring and retaining skilled talent have slowed growth for many. These pressures have created a harsh reality. Companies that lack adaptability risk losing market share, while those that act decisively are discovering opportunities in places previously overlooked.

Despite these obstacles, the SME sector has demonstrated a remarkable ability to rebound. Recent data shows that SME GDP grew by 11.6 percent, surpassing the national average and signalling that transformation, not stability, is driving growth. Many businesses have embraced digital tools, streamlined operations and explored new revenue pathways. The divide between surviving and thriving is becoming clearer, and it is defined by mindset, capability and speed.

In this environment, the SME100 Awards serves as a crucial platform for SMEs to strengthen their position. The programme provides a structured pathway for benchmarking performance, accessing regional networks and gaining recognition that matters to customers, partners and investors. By combining quantitative financial indicators with qualitative assessments and a full interview process, SME100 identifies companies that are not only resilient, but ready for the next phase of growth. For winners, the programme offers visibility, connection to a strong ASEAN SME community and access to continuous learning and collaboration opportunities.

Datuk William Ng, National President of SAMENTA, underscored the importance of this support. He said,“Malaysian SMEs are confronting some of the toughest market realities in decades. Yet the most progressive among them are proving that adversity can be a turning point. The SME100 Awards highlight these companies not simply for their achievements, but for the mindset they represent. They show the entire SME sector what is possible when we combine innovation, discipline and the willingness to change.”

The SME100 programme is further strengthened by the involvement of key industry partners. CTOS serves as the official credit reporting partner, Baker Tilly Malaysia as the official auditor and CGC Digital as the gold sponsor. Together, they enhance the transparency, credibility and relevance of the awards while reinforcing the broader ecosystem that supports SME growth.

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE MALAYSIA SME100 AWARDS 2025 (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER) :

See also HKSTP Led Delegation of Innovators to Unlock Hong Kong-Italy Innovation Potential at Think Business Think Hong Kong in Milan

SME100 OUTSTANDING INSPIRATIONAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS 2025



MR. DONAHUE CHONG – BIMAGE CONSULTING (M) SDN BHD

MR. EDWARD CHYE WEI YANG – EDCA ENERGY SDN BHD

MR. KALVIN CHUA – EVOPOINT SDN BHD

YBHG. DATO' RAVINTHRAN S/O BALAH – INDAH CLEANING SERVICES & MAINTENANCE (M) SDN BHD

MR. BENJAMIN GUNG SIE KAI – JIN SAN CONCRETE SDN BHD

MR. CHIN KAH SHING – NURSERY HONG SOON SDN BHD

MR. YEE HONG HO – RFY ACES (M) SDN BHD

MR. DESMOND GOH – SKY POWER SDN BHD

MR. SIEW YOUNG MING – SSEMEDX SERVICES SDN BHD IR. BAVANANTHAN A/L SELVAMANY – TERAS IMPIANA SDN BHD



EDCA ENERGY – EDCA ENERGY SDN BHD

JardinPèau – SKINVILLE SOLUTION SDN BHD

SAI COND – SAI COND SALES & ENGINEERING SDN BHD

IDMS TECHNOLOGIES – IDMS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD UbinGO VACATIONS – UBINGO VACATIONS SDN BHD



MS. YUNLU LEE – AUTHENTIC TIMBER RESOURCES SDN BHD

MS. NURUL AIN BINTI MOHAMAD KHDRI – ARVIA SOLUTIONS

MS. FLORENCE GOH SIEW BOEY – CRT INSIGHTS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD

MS. DOREEN DING – INDS CAPITAL SDN BHD

MRS. SURIA HANI BINTI AFFANDI CHEW – MERAQUE SERVICES SDN BHD

MS. ELLEN LIM – SKA TRANSPORT (M) SDN BHD

TS. KOK SHIN LIN – SUSTEN SDN BHD MS. MICHELLE YEONG – THONG WORLD SDN BHD

SME100 CTOS CREDIT EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2025



BUMI SENDAYAN SDN BHD

IDPM ENGINEERING SDN BHD

JNDESIGN MARKETING SDN BHD

KMS MANUFACTORY SDN BHD NURSERY HONG SOON SDN BHD