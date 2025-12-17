403
Attack on Polio Team Leaves Two Dead in Pakistan
(MENAFN) At least two individuals, including a police constable, lost their lives during an assault targeting a polio vaccination team in Pakistan on Tuesday, according to officials and law enforcement.
The deadly incident unfolded in the Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) province, claiming the life of the officer assigned to protect the medical team alongside one civilian.
The violence erupted just one day after authorities launched the nation's final polio eradication campaign of 2025, scheduled to continue through Dec. 21. The ambitious initiative involves more than 400,000 vaccinators tasked with administering two drops of polio vaccine to children younger than five years old.
Israr Khan, a police spokesperson, told a newspaper that constable Sajad Ahmed died after sustaining critical injuries, while the civilian was shot dead by armed men when he attempted to chase after the assailants.
Khan said the assailants managed to escape and the police launched a search operation, adding that no polio workers were harmed.
K-P Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack, vowed to bring the attackers to justice and said the vaccination campaign will not be allowed to be disrupted, according to a statement by his spokesperson.
Polio vaccination workers in Pakistan have faced repeated militant attacks. Throughout 2024, violence during immunization campaigns in the province resulted in 20 fatalities and 53 injuries.
No organization has immediately stepped forward to claim responsibility for Tuesday's assault.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack and pledged to hold the perpetrators to account.
Pakistan has documented 30 polio infections so far this year, with K-P registering the highest concentration at 19 cases.
