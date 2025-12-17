Karnataka Minister Slams Centre's 'Shameful' MGNREGA Name Change Move

Karnataka's School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday criticised the central government for the name change of the MGNREGA scheme, stating that the names of those who fought for independence must be restored. "We are protesting against the central government's decision, as it goes against democracy. Those who fought for the country's freedom, their names have to be restored..." Bangarappa said.

The Karnatka minister noted that the decision made by the Centre should be condemned across the country. "This is a national-level protest under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Such a decision brings shame to the BJP central government that they made such a hasty decision, which needs to be condemned across the country..." he added.

Moreover, Karnataka Minister KH Muniyappa criticised the decision, calling it "unfortunate" to change the name of freedom fighters. He further took a jibe at the BJP party, saying that they know they will soon lose power, hence the name change of MGNREGA is underway.

"They are making a blunder by changing the name. The BJP knows they are going to lose power soon, that's why they are doing all this. Changing the names of those who fought for India's freedom is unfortunate..." he said.

New Bill to Replace MGNREGA Introduced

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan yesterday introduced in Lok Sabha the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, also referred to as the VB-G RAM-G Bill, which aims to replace the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The introduction of the Bill was met with uproar from the Opposition MPs.

Congress Announces Nationwide Protests

Opposing the Bill, Congress has announced a series of nationwide protests today accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to "dismantle rights-based welfare" and replace it with charity controlled from the Centre.

The party has directed its state units (Pradesh Congress Committees) to organise protests at all district headquarters. The demonstrations will feature portraits of Mahatma Gandhi to symbolise resistance against the "erasure of his name and values" and highlight the potential impact of the new law on millions of beneficiaries. (ANI)

