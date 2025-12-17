Floods Damage 0.78 Lakh Hectares Of Crop Area In J&K: Goi

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Heavy rains and floods damaged crops over nearly 0.78 lakh hectares across Jammu and Kashmir during the current year, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in a written reply informed the Lok Sabha that due to recent weather-related disasters, Jammu and Kashmir reported crop damage on 0.78 lakh hectare area.

The Ministry clarified that the primary responsibility of providing relief to affected farmers lies with the respective state or Union Territory governments in accordance with the National Policy on Disaster Management. Relief measures are undertaken through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), while in the case of calamities of a severe nature, additional assistance is provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), following established procedures.

“The financial assistance under SDRF and NDRF comes in the form of relief and not as compensation. The crop losses are also covered under crop insurance schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS), which provide risk coverage against non-preventable natural calamities,” it said.