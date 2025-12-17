Goi Highlights MGNREGS Success In J&K

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Union Ministry Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has played an important role in supporting rural livelihoods and generating employment in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of Rural Development informed the Lok Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir has consistently received substantial funding under MGNREGS since its inception.

In recent years, the Union Territory received over Rs 1,000 crore annually, including Rs 1,152.32 crore in 2020–21, Rs 950.14 crore in 2021–22, Rs 1,050.61 crore in 2022–23 and Rs 1,076.95 crore in 2025–26 (as on December 11, 2025).

Official data shows that more than 400 lakh person days were generated in Jammu and Kashmir in several recent years, including 407.01 lakh persondays in 2020–21 and 409.38 lakh persondays in 2024–25, providing wage employment to rural households.