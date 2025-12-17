403
US pledges military response if Russia breaches ceasefire—Polish PM
(MENAFN) Poland’s prime minister said the United States has, for the first time, indicated it would respond with military force if Russia violates a ceasefire with Ukraine, according to accounts shared following recent diplomatic talks.
Speaking to reporters as he departed Germany, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said American officials conveyed a new level of commitment regarding Ukraine’s security. “For the first time I heard from the mouths of American negotiators that America will be involved in security guarantees for Ukraine in such a way that the Russians would have no doubt that (in the event of a ceasefire violation) the American response will be military if the Russians attacked Ukraine again,” he said.
Tusk’s remarks followed peace discussions held in Berlin that included representatives from the United States, Ukraine, and several European countries.
In a joint statement released Monday, European leaders said they had agreed to coordinate closely with Washington and Kyiv “to get to a lasting peace which preserves Ukrainian sovereignty and European security,” emphasizing what they described as “strong convergence between the United States, Ukraine and Europe.”
Reflecting on the talks, Tusk described the alignment as a notable shift, saying, “What is a breakthrough – by no means a guarantee of success – is the fact that perhaps for the first time it was so clearly visible that Americans, Europeans, and Ukraine are on the same side.”
He stressed that meaningful negotiations with Moscow would only be possible if Western countries acted collectively. According to Tusk, the “only chance” of persuading Russia to engage seriously on a ceasefire is to “unite the entire West.”
The Polish leader also warned that renewed fighting would directly affect countries bordering the conflict. “A Ukraine threatened with renewed aggression poses a great risk for Poland and those countries close to the front,” he said, underscoring the importance of credible security assurances.
Tusk noted that U.S. officials appeared confident in their ability to help construct strong guarantees involving American participation, while cautioning that “there’s still a long way to go.”
At the same time, he reaffirmed Poland’s position that it will not deploy troops as part of any potential peacekeeping force in Ukraine. Instead, Warsaw would contribute to the so-called Coalition of the Willing through alternative forms of support.
“We have been very clear on this matter, and this is not due to a lack of determination or courage. Poland has other tasks. We must secure the eastern flank,” he said.
Tusk also made clear that Poland would not pressure Kyiv to make concessions, emphasizing that decisions about compromise must rest solely with Ukraine and reflect its own judgment about what is feasible and acceptable.
