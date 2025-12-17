Russian Attacks Leave Eight Civilians Wounded In Kherson Region
According to Prokudin, Russian forces targeted multiple settlements in the region, as well as the city of Kherson with drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling.
The attacks damaged two private homes, a canine training center, a municipal enterprise, an outbuilding, a gas pipeline, a minibus, and a private car.
Prokudin noted that the Russian aggression caused injuries to eight civilians. Additionally, four people were evacuated yesterday from recently liberated communities in the region.Read also: Another group of children returned from occupied left bank of Kherson region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December 15, Russian forces struck over 30 settlements in Kherson region, injuring one person.
