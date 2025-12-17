Labour Ministry Announces National Day Holiday For Private Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour announced that Thursday, 18 December 2025, will be an official paid public holiday for all employees in the private sector on the occasion of the State of Qatar's National Day.

The Ministry added that, if operational requirements necessitate an employee working on that day, overtime provisions under Article 74 of the Labour Law will apply.

The Labour Ministry also extended its warmest congratulations to the State of Qatar's esteemed leadership, the people of the State of Qatar, and all residents, reaffirming together the values of loyalty and belonging.