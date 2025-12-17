Interior Minister Meets INTERPOL Secretary-General

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and Chairman of the Security Committee, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, met with HE Secretary General of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Valdecy Urquiza.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen international security cooperation and exchange expertise in combating organized crime and transnational crimes, in addition to exploring mechanisms to further enhance joint coordination.

The meeting also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to extend the STADIA Project, which was established within INTERPOL in 2012 with funding and support from the State of Qatar.

The project aims to assist countries seeking to host major sporting events, strengthen police capabilities, transfer expertise and technology to Interpol member states, and promote best security practices in organizing and securing large-scale sporting events.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Security Committee by Brigadier Jassim Al Buhashim Al Sayed, Secretary to the Minister of Interior for Coordination and Follow-up and Member and Secretary of the Security Committee, and on behalf of INTERPOL by HE Valdecy Urquiza, Secretary General of the Organization.