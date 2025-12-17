Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Meets Members Of US Senate Foreign Relations Committee

2025-12-17 12:53:28
QNA

Washington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in Washington on Tuesday with members of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

The meeting discussed close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and develop them. It also discussed a number of topics of common concern.

