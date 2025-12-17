Prime Minister Meets Members Of US Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Washington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in Washington on Tuesday with members of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.
The meeting discussed close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and develop them. It also discussed a number of topics of common concern.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment