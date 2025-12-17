Qatar, Ghana Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met yesterday with Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana H E Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who is currently visiting the country.

At the outset of the meeting, the Speaker of the Shura Council welcomed his Ghanaian counterpart, underscoring the depth of parliamentary relations between the two countries and affirming the Shura Council's keenness to further strengthen cooperation and coordination in various parliamentary forums.

The meeting reviewed bilateral parliamentary relations and explored ways to enhance them in support of the shared interests and aspirations of the two friendly peoples, while reinforcing consultation and coordination at the regional and international levels. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The Speaker of the Shura Council also met separately yesterday with Ambassador of Iraq H E Mohammed Jaafar Al Sadr, Ambassador of Indonesia H E Ridwan Hassan, and Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan H E Arman Issagaliyev.

The meetings discussed bilateral relations between Qatar and each of Iraq, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan, and explored ways to enhance them, particularly in areas related to parliamentary cooperation.