Al Masaood Automobiles Supports The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2025 As Automotive Partner

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 16 December 2025 - Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region, served as the Automotive Partner for the seventh edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) that took place on Saturday, 13 December 2025.

As part of its continued partnership with ADSC, Al Masaood Automobiles played an integral role in the marathon, with the Nissan Z and the iconic Nissan Patrol leading the race convoy.

The vehicles guided 37,000 runners along the marathon route, spanning the full 42.195 km distance, alongside shorter race categories including the 10 km, 5 km, and 2.5 km.

Beyond its presence on the course, Al Masaood Automobiles also supported the event's operational requirements, with the Nissan Altima and Nissan Z used for mobility support to ensure a smooth for participants.

At the Marathon Village, visitors explored a line-up of Nissan's most popular models, including the Nissan Patrol and X-Trail offering a closer look at the brand's latest innovations in a community-focused setting.

This annual involvement forms part of Al Masaood's Sports and Youth Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillar, through which the company supports accessible fitness initiatives and promotes active lifestyles. Through partnerships such as this, Al Masaood Automobiles continues to contribute to youth empowerment, community wellbeing, and Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for world-class sporting events.

