Venezuela Slams Trump Naval Blockade Threat as Unlawful
(MENAFN) Venezuela has condemned what it describes as an unlawful American threat to impose a comprehensive naval blockade targeting sanctioned oil vessels operating in its waters, declaring Tuesday it will escalate the dispute to the United Nations.
The South American nation's government released a statement accusing U.S. President Donald Trump of issuing a "grave and reckless threat" that tramples on established international legal frameworks, maritime commerce rights, and navigational freedoms recognized globally.
According to Venezuelan authorities, Trump has effectively claimed the nation's petroleum reserves, territorial holdings, and mineral deposits as American assets while demanding their unconditional handover. The statement characterized the naval blockade strategy as an attempt at "robbing the nation of its natural wealth."
Venezuela reasserted its constitutional authority over domestic natural resources and emphasized its entitlement to unrestricted maritime movement and trade throughout Caribbean waters and beyond international boundaries. Officials pledged strict adherence to UN Charter provisions and established international legal standards.
The government announced that Venezuela's permanent United Nations representative would file an immediate formal grievance in response to the blockade threat.
The statement urged both American citizens and the broader international community to oppose the measure, asserting that Venezuela would resist any return to subordinate colonial status while maintaining its territorial integrity and self-determination.
Trump announced Tuesday he has authorized a complete blockade of every sanctioned oil tanker conducting operations to or from Venezuela, intensifying a sustained months-long pressure strategy targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez responded by declaring that any U.S. action to obstruct sanctioned oil tankers entering or departing Venezuela represents a breach of international law.
