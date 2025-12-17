403
Bluspring Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity Post Demerger
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 16, 2025: Bluspring Enterprises Limited (NSE: BLUSPRING, BSE: 544414), India's leading integrated infrastructure management services company, today unveiled its refreshed brand identity, introducing a new logo and visual language. The brand marks Bluspring's evolution as an independent, listed entity post its demerger from Quess Corp, and reinforces its role as a trusted partner for organizations seeking tech-enabled, compliance-first solutions across essential infrastructure and people services.
Rooted in Bluspring's ethos of unity, ambition, and progress, the new identity brings together its specialist capabilities and legacy brands under a cohesive platform. The visual identity is anchored by the new tagline, 'Infrastructure. People. Progress'; capturing the belief that seamless infrastructure is built by empowered people and together they accelerate nation's progress. The new logo, composed of interconnected blocks forming the letter 'B', represents how diverse teams and services integrate to create collective strength, while its forward-leaning form signals growth and transformation. The blue-green palette reinforces trust, stability, and renewal.
The updated brand architecture reflects a service-line-first model with 'powered by' endorsements for category-leading brands such as Terrier, Hofincons, and Vedang - enabling clients to benefit from sector expertise alongside single-contract accountability and nationwide delivery. The company today operates at scale across integrated facility management, food and hospitality, integrated security (powered by Terrier), engineering asset management (powered by Hofincons), and telecom networks (powered by Vedang). This structure unifies the company's narrative for clients, partners, and stakeholders, while preserving the equity and specialist strengths of its legacy brands.
A Distinct Position in India's Infrastructure Services Landscape
Bluspring addresses a critical gap in the industry; no other company in India offers integrated capabilities across all infrastructure service sectors. As India undergoes rapid infrastructure transformation, supported by the Government of India's INR 11.21 lakh crore capital expenditure outlay, Bluspring's positioning aligns with the country's growth priorities and supports sectors including healthcare, education, BFSI, IT, telecom, manufacturing, commercial real estate, and government institutions.
The company's footprint includes a 90,000+ workforce operating across 28 states and 34+ cities, serving 1,000+ clients nationwide.
Commenting on the announcement, Kamal Pal Hoda, CEO, Bluspring, said, "Bluspring's refreshed identity is a clear expression of who we are and what we stand for as an integrated infrastructure services enterprise. It unifies our category-leading service lines and specialist brands into one coherent story for our clients, our people, and our partners.
As organizations look for partners who can manage critical infrastructure with agility, compliance, and human-centric care, our new brand platform signals our intent to be that trusted extension of their teams. It honours the heritage of brands like Terrier, Hofincons, and Vedang, while aligning them behind a common purpose - Infrastructure. People. Progress."
Shilpa Kona, VP - Marketing, Bluspring said, "Our new identity reflects a brand moving forward with clarity and confidence. Every element has been designed to signal momentum and collaboration. This refresh gives us a unified platform to tell the Bluspring story and engage more meaningfully with clients and our people as we continue to scale."
The refreshed identity will be rolled out across all brand touchpoints, including digital and social media platforms, corporate collateral, signage, print and digital ads and employee communications over the coming months.
