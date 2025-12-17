BMS Strengthens Global Leadership With Cutting-Edge Roll Forming Machinery Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)Brand Forming Machinery Co., Ltd. (commonly known as), under the umbrella of Xiamen BMS Group, has committed overto mastering the design and production of. Having invested in, with a combined footprint surpassingand a workforce of, BMS offers both scale and expertise in advanced roll forming technology.

Comprehensive Product Portfolio & Custom Solutions

At BMS, the product range is broad and deep. The company manufactures machines including, but not limited to:

Roofing / wall panel roll forming lines

Purlin (CZ / CU / Sigma profile) roll formers

Metal deck / floor deck machines

Stud & track forming machinery

Gutter, ridge cap, and flashing forming machines

Door & window frame machines

Beyond standard machines, BMS offers customized roll forming solutions tailored to client profiles, geometry requirements, material specs, and production throughput.

Factory Integration, Quality & Certification

Thanks to its vertical integration across multiple factories, BMS retains strong control over component quality, production schedules, and lead times. This enables faster delivery and competitively priced offerings without compromising on performance.

All BMS machines carry CE / UKCA certification (issued by SGS), affirming conformity with European and UK standards for safety, precision, and reliability.

Global Reach & Prestigious Clientele

Over the years, BMS has forged trusted relationships with leading names in the global steel, construction, and industrial sectors, including ArcelorMittal, TATA BlueScope Steel, CSCEC (China State Construction), Bradbury Machinery (Shanghai), EUROCLAD (Kingspan group), Zamil Steel, LCP (member of Lysaght Group), SANY Group, and ZOOMLION.Its machines are now exported to over 100 countries and regions, serving clients from Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and beyond.

Strength & Trust Built Over Time

From its early days to now, BMS has grown into more than a machine supplier - it is a partner to its clients. The brand is built on innovation, precision engineering, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction. By combining rich industry experience, certified manufacturing standards, global reach, and responsive service, BMS continues to solidify its reputation as a go-to name in roll forming machinery.