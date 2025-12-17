MENAFN - GetNews)



A new wave of refined, packaged dining options is emerging, designed to elevate business meetings and events with flexible formats and a polished atmosphere.

Sydney, NSW - December 16, 2025 - MyBella Asian & Bar now offers new dining packages for business events and meetings in Norwest Sydney. The venue pairs modern Asian cuisine with professional service, Asian-themed décor, beautiful garden surrounds, and undercover parking at their Bella Vista restaurants.

The new event formats suit presentations, team lunches, leadership dinners, and client entertainment. Options begin with canapés on arrival. Guests select two items for $10 per person, with choices such as Vegetarian Spring Rolls, Crispy Seaweed Zucchini, Oyster Nahm Jim, and Corn Ribs with Orange and Szechuan Seasoning at restaurants Bella Vista.

For seated dining, the Banquet Menu uses table service at $100 per person with a 20-guest minimum. The menu highlights Kingfish Sashimi, Salt & Pepper Squid, Steamed Dumplings, Laksa Bomb, Stir Fry Green Beans, Vegetarian Fried Rice, Glacier 51 Toothfish, and Beef Cheek Rendang, then shared dessert with Banana Fritters or Fried Ice Cream offered at the best restaurant in Bella Vista.

For larger corporate groups, two sets of buffet menus are on offer. Buffet Menu Set A costs $100 per person with an 80-guest minimum, while Buffet Menu Set B costs $130 per person with an 80-guest minimum. Set selections span Salmon Carpaccio, Tofu Salad, Crispy King Prawns, Shrimp & Crab Rolls, Vegan San Choy Bao, Char Kway Teow, and Stir Fry Black Pepper Beef Tenderloin. Dessert add-ons cost $25 + GST at their best restaurants in Bella Vista.

"MyBella Asian gives businesses a clear structure for events. Clients get set pricing, defined minimum numbers, and a four-hour standard duration. Lunch events finish by 4:00pm, and dinner events finish by 11:00pm, with extensions available through our beverage packages," a spokesperson said.

Bookings require a signed function form and a $20 per person deposit. Final numbers and final payment fall due seven days prior. Credit cards incur a 1.75% surcharge, and public holidays carry a 10% surcharge.

"Our chefs build balance across spicy, salty, sour, and sweet. Teams can start with kingfish or zucchini, move to laksa bomb or toothfish, then finish with banana fritters. That flow supports conversation and keeps the menu exciting from first course to dessert," said the spokesperson.

Customers shall explore the menu further and book the packages through the restaurant's official website.

About Company:

Mybella Asian is a premier Asian restaurant in Norwest Sydney that serves Asian-inspired specialties with professional, friendly service. Book a table or order online now