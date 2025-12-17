Swire Properties And Lujiazui Group Announce One And Two Qiantan Place A New Landmark In Shanghai

MENAFN - GetNews) Pre-leasing begins for future-ready workspaces in Pudong's new mixed-use development

16 December, 2025 - Shanghai - Swire Properties is pleased to announce the launch of Qiantan Place, featuring two premium Grade-A office towers – One Qiantan Place and Two Qiantan Place. Jointly developed by Swire Properties and Lujiazui Group, these landmark towers form the office component of the expanded, mixed-use Taikoo Li Qiantan development. This partnership builds on a proven track record of success and reflects a shared vision to shape the future of Shanghai's urban landscape.







(Project Rendering) Qiantan Place features two premium Grade-A office towers, One Qiantan Place and Two Qiantan Place, as part of the dynamic Taikoo Li Qiantan mixed-use development.

Inspired by Swire Properties' flagship developments Pacific Place and Taikoo Place in Hong Kong, the name Qiantan Place reflects the Company's continued confidence in the Shanghai market. The project is situated in Shanghai's Qiantan area, which has matured into an integrated, mixed-use business hub and become the headquarters for numerous Chinese and multinational corporations. Qiantan Place exemplifies Swire Properties' vision of building vibrant, well-connected communities. Swire Properties will oversee all leasing and property management services for the development, reinforcing its commitment to quality and placemaking.

"We see tremendous potential in Pudong as a leading commercial hub, particularly given its status as part of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone,” said Don Taylor, Director, Office at Swire Properties.“The Qiantan area offers a fully integrated, mixed-use environment that continues to attract global investors, major Chinese and multinational corporations, as well as top-tier talents.”

“Building on the success of Taikoo Li Qiantan, these two premium Grade A office towers reinforce our commitment to creating future-ready workplaces that integrate innovation, sustainability, and provide that sense of community. We are excited to collaborate once again with the Lujiazui Group, and together, we are confident that Qiantan Place will deliver high quality workspaces that prioritise employee wellbeing and productivity, capitalising on Shanghai's growing 'flight-to-quality' trend."







(Project Rendering) The office interior design emphasises warm, inviting and elegantly crafted public spaces.

Scheduled for completion in late 2026, pre-leasing for Qiantan Place is now underway. Spanning a gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 125,600 sqm, One Qiantan Place features 30 storeys of premium office space, while Two Qiantan Place offers 24 storeys.

Qiantan Place offers exceptional multi-modal transport links, with direct access to major thoroughfares including the North-South Elevated Road and Middle Ring Road. The towers are directly linked to three Shanghai metro lines (Lines 6, 8 and 11) via the Oriental Sports Plaza station. The opening of Metro Line 19 in 2028 will be a transformational upgrade, making it one of Shanghai's few stations with four intersecting lines, providing accessibility across the city which guarantees convenient connections to both Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao Airport.

Over the past twelve years, Qiantan has evolved into a vibrant urban hub through strategic planning and development. A key milestone was the launch of Taikoo Li Qiantan in September 2021, a joint venture between Swire Properties and Lujiazui Group that successfully blended a global vision with local expertise. The expansion of this iconic retail destination will transform a 63,800 sqm site into a 381,000 sqm (GFA) mixed-use development. The retail component alone is set to expand to 267,000 sqm, more than doubling its current footprint with an additional 147,000 sqm of luxury and lifestyle-focused offerings.

This large-scale expansion provides unparalleled access to retail and amenities for Qiantan Place tenants. The two office towers are seamlessly integrated with an expanded retail podium and the existing Taikoo Li Qiantan mall via underground passageways and skybridges. This purpose-built design offers access to over 500 retail, dining and lifestyle choices within a five-minute walk, fostering a vibrant“live-work-thrive” experience steeped in Taikoo Li Qiantan's wellness-driven concept.

As of 30 September 2025, approximately 97% of the saleable area of the residential component of the expanded Taikoo Li Qiantan development has been pre-sold.

True to Swire Properties' commitment to sustainable development, Qiantan Place has been built to international standards. Both towers have achieved LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum pre-certification, directly addressing the growing demand from corporate tenants for environmentally-friendly office spaces with industry-leading ESG credentials. Qiantan Place also showcases advanced technologies, including a dedicated on-site energy centre for carbon-efficient temperature control, state-of-the-art Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) systems, and rooftop photovoltaic panels.

Designed by the world-renowned architectural firm Kohn Pederson Fox Associates (KPF), the office towers have been meticulously crafted to prioritise occupant wellbeing and foster community engagement. Users will benefit from expansive outdoor terraces, breathtaking panoramic views of the Huangpu River, and a 750 sqm public green space crowning the rooftop of One Qiantan Place.







(Project Rendering) An exclusive entertainment terrace on the ninth floor of One Qiantan Place, a unique offering for an anchor tenant, offers stunning views of the Huangpu River.

Shanghai represents Swire Properties' largest operational footprint (by area) in the Chinese Mainland. The Company now has three major developments in the city – HKRI Taikoo Hui and the revitalisation and management of Zhangyuan in Jing'an Puxi, and two mixed-use projects in Pudong in partnership with Lujiazui Group. These Pudong developments include Taikoo Li Qiantan (including Qiantan Place), and Lujiazui Taikoo Yuan, which marks Swire Properties' first entry into the Chinese Mainland residential market.

About Lujiazui Group

Founded in 1990, Shanghai Lujiazui (Group) Co., Ltd. is a major state-owned enterprise established with the approval and support of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government. Guided by its mission – "Serving National Strategies, Leading Urban Growth, and Creating a Better Life" – Lujiazui Group plays a leading role in the integrated development and operation of Pudong. The Group has expanded its footprint from the Lujiazui Finance and Trade Zone to areas including New Bund (Qiantan), Yuqiao, Zhangjiang, Lingang, Zhoupu, Chuansha, and Hangtou. Its development framework consists of one investment hub (Group Headquarters) and three major industrial sectors: Urban Integrated Development & Services, Specialised Financial Services, and Cultural-Sports-Commercial-Tourism Services.

Looking ahead, as Pudong continues to advance reform and establish itself as a model for socialist modernisation, Lujiazui Group will continue to leverage its strength in regional development and operations. The Group remains committed to driving innovation, shaping new milestones, and making meaningful contributions to Pudong's continued progress.

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties develops and manages commercial, retail, hotel, and residential properties, with a particular focus on mixed-use developments in prime locations at major mass transportation intersections. Swire Properties is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and its investment portfolio in Hong Kong comprises Taikoo Place, Pacific Place, Cityplaza and Citygate. The Company's completed portfolio in Hong Kong comprises approximately 1.54 million sqm (approximately 16.5 million sq ft) of space.

In the Chinese Mainland, Swire Properties has six completed mixed-use developments. They include Taikoo Li Sanlitun and INDIGO Phase One^ in Beijing, HKRI Taikoo Hui and Taikoo Li Qiantan in Shanghai, Taikoo Hui Guangzhou and Taikoo Li Chengdu. Taikoo Place Beijing^, Taikoo Li Xi'an, Sanya project (Phase 3)*, the expansion of Taikoo Li Qiantan, Lujiazui Taikoo Yuan in Shanghai and Taikoo Li Julong Wan Guangzhou are currently under development. The Company's completed portfolio in the Chinese Mainland comprises approximately 1.3 million sqm (14 million sq ft) of space.

In addition to Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, the Company has a presence in Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and Miami, USA.

Swire Properties has achieved global leadership in sustainable development with its No. 1 ranking in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index 2024 (formerly known as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index), in the Real Estate Management & Development Industry category.

^Taikoo Place Beijing will include the existing INDIGO upon completion.

*Project name to be confirmed.