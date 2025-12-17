Fitness Image Introduces A 42-Day Lean Body Reset For Melbourne Locals Seeking Practical, Sustainable Results

MENAFN - GetNews)



A structured program combining personal training, simple nutrition, and daily accountability, designed for busy professionals in Melbourne who want to improve strength, energy, and confidence without extreme diets or long hours in the gym.

Fitness Image has launched a focused 42-day fitness program designed to help individuals build strength, reduce body fat, and regain confidence through a balanced and realistic approach. The 42 Day Lean Body Reset brings together personal training, tailored nutrition, and everyday support to help participants stay consistent and see measurable progress within a short timeframe.

The program is built for busy people who want straightforward guidance rather than overwhelming routines. Led by an experienced personal trainer Melbourne, it combines gym or mobile personal training with accessible nutritional advice and regular check-ins, offering a structured path that feels manageable even for those juggling demanding schedules. The aim is simple: help clients take control of their health in a way that fits their real lives.

At the core of the Reset is a three-phase structure that gradually increases intensity. The first phase focuses on strength and toning, where clients commonly see noticeable gains in muscle activity and overall performance. Between days 1 and 28, clients improved strength by an average of 216%, driven by targeted workouts that activate the arms, glutes, thighs, and core. The second phase, from days 29 to 42, shifts into metabolic conditioning. This stage includes higher-intensity sessions that elevate heart rate, sharpen endurance, and support fat loss. On average, participants improved total fitness by 19% during this period.

Boxing, core circuits, and short AMRAP sessions are used to elevate energy and provide variety. According to Fitness Image, the continued rotation of new movements helps prevent plateaus and keeps clients mentally engaged.“The secret is simple-your body adapts when you repeat the same routine,” said Armstrong Lazenby, founder of Fitness Image and a long-time professional athlete.“By changing exercises and intensity throughout the Reset, clients stay challenged and see steady improvements.”

The program also includes a custom meal plan valued at $150, provided at no extra cost. Rather than strict dieting, the plan focuses on simple, sustainable eating habits that support both energy and recovery. Daily accountability messages from trainers further help clients stay focused, avoid setbacks, and feel supported throughout the process.

Lazenby brings his background as a Ninja Warrior competitor and speed skating athlete to the program's design.“Growing up, my dad always said, 'You didn't get up early to give a half effort,'” he shared.“That mindset carried me through every sport and eventually onto the Ninja Warrior course. Whatever you do, you leave it all there. This program is built to help others find that same drive, without feeling overwhelmed.”

Whether clients prefer a mobile personal trainer who comes to their location or a session in one of Fitness Image's private Melbourne gyms, the aim is to make fitness accessible, encouraging, and results-driven.

The 42 Day Lean Body Reset is now available for individuals wanting practical guidance and a structured plan that supports lasting lifestyle change.

About Fitness Image:

Fitness Image is a Melbourne-based personal training service offering mobile and studio sessions across more than 20 locations. The company provides personalized training, nutrition guidance, and accountability systems designed to help clients develop healthier, stronger, and more confident lives. Visit to learn more.