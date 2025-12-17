Andrew Veerathanongdech Air Force Highlights The Power Of Positive Habits And Accountability

MENAFN - GetNews)



Andrew Veerathanongdech, Philadephila, PA Air Force Instructor Pilot Encourages Individuals to Build Resilience and Take Ownership of Their Growth

Former U.S. Air Force instructor pilot and current Air Transport International First Officer Andrew Veerathanongdech is using his recent feature spotlight to raise awareness about the importance of positive habits, accountability, and mental discipline in both personal and professional success. Drawing from his own journey through the Air Force and into civilian aviation, he hopes to encourage others to invest in small, consistent actions that shape long-term results.

“I define success by your habit patterns,” Veerathanongdech explains.“Good habits create momentum. Be a good person and be good at your job - if you do both, opportunities will come your way.”

Advocating for Personal Accountability in a High-Stress World

Veerathanongdech's message comes at a time when research shows rising stress, declining work-life balance, and increasing burnout across industries:



83% of workers report stress at work, according to the American Institute of Stress.

The World Health Organization estimates that stress and burnout cost the global economy nearly $1 trillion each year in lost productivity. Studies show people with strong positive routines are 45% less likely to report symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Having guided pilots through demanding training programs and served as Chief of Evaluations for his squadron, Veerathanongdech understands firsthand how mental discipline and preparation can shape performance.

“There's no ego in the cockpit,” he says.“You have to hold yourself to high standards. Accountability keeps you sharp, and it keeps your team safe.”

Encouraging Resilience Through Setbacks

Veerathanongdech also speaks openly about overcoming setbacks in his own life.

“I was at the top once and then lost almost everything,” he shares.“But I rebuilt by concentrating on the positive and learning from the negative. You always keep walking forward and keep your head up.”

His message aligns with psychological studies showing that people who practice positive reframing and forward-focused thinking are significantly more likely to recover from professional or personal challenges.

Bringing Life Lessons Home

As a father and husband, Veerathanongdech believes strong habits start at home.

“If you're not good at home, you're not going to be good at work,” he says.“Take care of yourself and your family first. That's your foundation.”

He hopes others will prioritize balance, health, and family support, noting that pilots, service members, and high-pressure professionals often overlook their own well-being.

What People Can Do Today

Veerathanongdech encourages individuals to take small, meaningful steps to build resilience and accountability in their daily lives:



Start one positive habit - a morning routine, workout, or simple reflection.

Practice honest self-review each week instead of dwelling on mistakes.

Stay grounded in relationships that support growth. Avoid self-limiting thoughts and let others tell you“no” before you tell yourself“no.”

“Have someone else say no - don't tell yourself no,” he says.“Even if they do, there still might be a way to get what you want.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Andrew Veerathanongdech Air Force

Andrew Veerathanongdech is a former U.S. Air Force instructor and evaluator pilot with years of experience training and assessing aviators across the world. He served at McGuire and Travis Air Force Bases and became the youngest instructor pilot invited to teach at the KC-10 schoolhouse. Today, he is a First Officer at Air Transport International and continues to advocate for discipline, resilience, and positive leadership.

