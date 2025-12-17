From Lockouts To Heavy Hauls: Towing Regina Expands Fleet For Comprehensive Roadside Care

MENAFN - GetNews)



Towing Regina announces a major fleet expansion, providing full roadside coverage across Regina. Services range from non-destructive car unlocking to heavy-duty recovery for commercial vehicles. With 24/7 availability and transparent pricing, the updated fleet ensures immediate, professional support for any vehicle emergency.

REGINA, SK - Dec 16, 2025 - As winter settles in and road conditions become unpredictable, Towing Regina is stepping up to ensure no motorist is left stranded. The company is proud to announce the expansion of its service capabilities, offering a "one-stop" roadside solution that covers everything from minor inconveniences like locked keys to major heavy-duty recovery operations.

The expanded fleet is designed to address the diverse needs of Regina's drivers. Whether it is a commuter stuck in a downtown parkade or a commercial truck driver facing mechanical failure on the highway, Towing Regina has positioned specialized units to respond immediately.

“Our goal has always been to be the most reliable call a driver can make,” said the Operations Manager at Towing Regina.“By expanding our fleet to include more versatile equipment, we can now handle a wider range of scenarios-from delicate car unlocking services that protect your vehicle's electric locks, to the heavy lifting required for buses and rigs.”

This comprehensive approach allows the company to tailor its response to the specific needs of the customer. For standard passenger vehicles requiring transport, the company utilizes modern flatbed towing trucks, which keep the vehicle completely off the ground to prevent wear and tear during transit.

For commercial clients, the addition of heavy towing services means that downtime is minimized. The company's heavy-duty wreckers are equipped to handle RVs, buses, and semi-trucks, ensuring that local businesses and transport lines keep moving even when problems arise.

Beyond towing, the company continues to emphasize its rapid-response roadside assistance for common daily issues. Drivers dealing with dead batteries, flat tires, or empty fuel tanks can expect quick ETAs and clear communication from dispatch to arrival.

Transparency remains a core pillar of the business. Towing Regina provides upfront pricing for all calls, including their 24/7 emergency towing, ensuring customers are never caught off guard by hidden fees during a stressful event.

“We want our community to know that we are equipped for the big jobs, but we still care about the small ones,” the manager added.“From a simple lockout to a complex recovery, we treat every customer with the same level of urgency and respect.”

The company is fully operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, serving all neighborhoods in Regina and the surrounding Saskatchewan communities.

About Towing Regina

Towing Regina is a locally owned and operated towing provider serving the Greater Regina area. Dedicated to safety and customer satisfaction, they utilize a modern fleet and GPS dispatch technology to provide fast, reliable service. Their team of certified operators is trained to handle all vehicle types, from motorcycles to heavy commercial equipment.