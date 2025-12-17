Casa Noosh X Amarna Gallery Host The Gilded Affair A Landmark Art Basel Miami 2025 Experience At The Moore Club

During Art Basel Miami 2025, Casa Noosh and Amarna Gallery delivered one of the week's most talked-about private events with The Gilded Affair, an ultra-exclusive evening hosted at the iconic Moore Club. The invitation-only experience drew a sophisticated mix of global tastemakers, collectors, cultural leaders, and high-profile influencers for a night that seamlessly fused fine art, rare culinary indulgence, and luxury spirits.

Set within the historic Moore Club, The Gilded Affair unfolded as an immersive, multi-sensory experience-celebrating craftsmanship, artistry, and elevated hospitality at the highest level.

A Historic Culinary & Art Moment







A defining highlight of the evening was Casa Noosh's debut presentation of the world's rarest caviar: Albino Almas Sterlet, valued at $65,000 per kilogram. The unveiling was elevated through an extraordinary collaboration with acclaimed sculptor Ada Da Silva, who created five exclusive bronze sculptural vessels designed specifically for the event-merging culinary luxury with collectible fine art.

The official caviar unveiling took place at 9:00 PM, marking a rare and unforgettable Art Basel moment.

Luxury Spirits Make a Statement

The Gilded Affair also marked the Miami Art Basel debut of Mr. Sancho Pancho Tequila, represented by Billy Karasik, Vice President of Brand Development & Strategy. Guests enjoyed bespoke cocktails crafted with the brand's premium tequila, thoughtfully paired with Casa Noosh's curated caviar selections throughout the evening.







Also featured was Zunte Mezcal, showcasing its limited-edition Swarovski collaboration bottle alongside its premium mezcal offerings-further enhancing the night's refined tasting experience.

Curated Art Showcase

Amarna Gallery presented a compelling fine-art exhibition featuring works by:

Diogo Snow, Roman Feral, Karen Bystedt, Margarita Howis, and Victoria Unikel, offering collectors and art enthusiasts a distinctive and museum-level presentation within the private setting.

Influential Guest Presence

The evening welcomed an influential audience of art collectors, luxury tastemakers, media figures, and industry leaders from across fashion, entertainment, hospitality, and business-underscoring the event's status as a premier Art Basel destination.

The event was hosted by Kristin Sanchez of NBC Miami's South Florida Live, with live social coverage capturing the glamour and energy of the night.







Event Highlights



Red Carpet Arrivals: 7:00 PM Official Caviar Unveiling: 9:00 PM

Premier Partners

The experience was further elevated by luxury partners MIA Watch Club, Icelandic Water, Aubi & Ramsa, and Longbox, each contributing curated activations that complemented the evening's refined atmosphere.

The Gilded Affair solidified itself as a defining Art Basel Miami 2025 moment-where art, gastronomy, luxury, and culture converged in unforgettable fashion.





