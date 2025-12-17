Redway Battery Announces Expanded Rack-Mounted Lifepo4 Battery Modules To Accelerate Global Energy Storage And Telecom Markets

Redway Battery, a trusted OEM lithium battery manufacturer with over 13 years of industry experience, today announced the expansion of its rack-mounted LiFePO4 lithium battery module lineup, reinforcing its strategic push into global energy storage, telecom, and data infrastructure markets. The move reflects Redway Battery's continued commitment to delivering scalable, safe, and high-performance lithium battery solutions for commercial and industrial applications worldwide.

The newly promoted rack-mounted lithium battery modules include a comprehensive range of 48V and 51.2V LiFePO4 systems, spanning capacities from 50Ah to 200Ah and form factors from 2U to 5U. Designed to meet the growing demand for standardized, space-efficient energy storage, these server-rack-style batteries are optimized for telecom base stations, data centers, solar energy storage systems, and hybrid power applications.

“As global demand for reliable and modular energy storage continues to rise, customers are looking for battery systems that combine safety, long cycle life, and seamless integration,” said a spokesperson for Redway Battery.“Our rack-mounted LiFePO4 battery modules are engineered to address these needs, while offering flexible OEM and ODM customization to support diverse market requirements.”

Driving Growth in Telecom and Energy Storage Infrastructure

The expansion of Redway Battery's lithium battery module portfolio aligns with its broader market strategy to support telecom operators, system integrators, and energy solution providers transitioning from traditional lead-acid batteries to lithium-based systems. Compared with legacy solutions, Redway's LiFePO4 rack batteries offer higher energy density, significantly longer cycle life-up to 6,000 cycles-and improved operational stability in demanding environments.

Key models, such as the 48V 100Ah and 51.2V 100Ah 3U rack-mounted lithium batteries, as well as higher-capacity 48V 200Ah 5U systems, are designed for parallel scalability. This allows customers to build flexible energy storage systems that grow with their operational needs, reducing total cost of ownership over the product lifecycle.

The rack-mounted format also supports faster deployment and easier maintenance, making it particularly attractive for telecom applications where uptime, standardization, and space efficiency are critical. With global telecom networks accelerating 5G deployment and backup power upgrades, Redway Battery sees strong demand from both emerging and mature markets.

Manufacturing Strength and OEM/ODM Capabilities

Redway Battery's expanded market strategy is underpinned by its strong manufacturing foundation in Shenzhen, China. The company operates four advanced factories with a total production area of approximately 100,000 square feet, supported by automated production lines, MES systems, and strict quality control processes. All products are manufactured under ISO 9001:2015-certified systems and comply with a wide range of international standards and certifications, including CE, UL, IEC, and others.

Beyond standardized products, Redway Battery continues to emphasize its role as a full-service lithium battery module and pack manufacturer. From initial design and engineering to prototyping, testing, and mass production, the company provides end-to-end OEM and ODM support. Engineering teams across Asia and North America enable rapid response to customer requirements, ensuring tailored battery solutions for specific voltage, capacity, communication protocols, and mechanical integration needs.

“Our customers are not just buying batteries; they are partnering with us to build long-term energy solutions,” the spokesperson added.“Whether for telecom, solar energy storage, industrial systems, or emerging applications, we work closely with clients to deliver products that fit their exact technical and commercial goals.”

Expanding Global Reach and Market Presence

In parallel with product expansion, Redway Battery is actively strengthening its global market presence. With offices, fulfillment capabilities, and service networks supporting customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, the company is positioning its rack-mounted lithium battery modules as a core offering for international projects. Flexible trade terms, including EXW, FOB, DAP, and DDP, along with multiple payment options, further support global partners and distributors.

The company's long-term strategy also emphasizes knowledge sharing and technical transparency. Through its Battery Knowledge platform, Redway Battery provides practical insights, industry updates, and application guidance, helping customers and partners make informed decisions as energy storage technologies evolve.

About Redway Battery

Redway Battery is a trusted OEM lithium battery manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China, with over 13 years of industry experience. The company specializes in LiFePO4 batteries for forklifts and golf carts, while also delivering solutions for RVs, telecom, solar, and energy storage systems. With four advanced factories, a 100,000 ft2 production area, and ISO 9001:2015 certification, Redway Battery delivers high-performance, durable, and safe battery packs globally. Supported by full OEM/ODM customization, automated manufacturing, and 24/7 after-sales service, Redway Battery remains committed to powering the global transition to reliable and sustainable energy solutions.