Faith-Based Devotional Godsaysiam Launches To Help Teens Build Scripture-Rooted Identity In An Anxious, Noisy Culture

"Students don't need louder messages-they need truer ones," said Michael Mendelssohn, founder of FaithCardsCo."GodSaysIAm was created to give students a steady voice of truth in the middle of a very loud world."

In a culture where middle and high school students are surrounded by constant noise, comparison, and pressure to perform, a new faith-based resource is offering a quieter path forward. FaithCardsCo has announced the launch of GodSaysIAm, a one-year devotional created to help students build a strong,

Scripture-rooted sense of identity. Designed specifically for adolescents, the devotional follows a simple weekly rhythm that prioritizes calm, clarity, and consistency over intensity or volume. The devotional was born from lived experience, not theory. After years of working closely with middle and high school students through mission trips and youth ministry-and raising children of his own in today's digital culture-Mendelssohn noticed a repeating pattern.

Students were exhausted. Anxious. Constantly comparing themselves to others. Many carried phones that never stopped lighting up. Backpacks heavy with expectations. Minds still racing long after the lights were out. Beneath it all was the same question, asked quietly and often: Am I enough? Rather than responding with another high-pressure program or achievement-driven curriculum, FaithCardsCo took a different approach.

The guiding belief behind GodSaysIAm is simple-and countercultural: identity is not something to be achieved; it is something to be remembered. Repeated truth shapes who students become. That belief is reflected in the structure of the devotional itself. Instead of daily readings that often overwhelm students or are quickly abandoned, GodSaysIAm uses a weekly format designed to be sustainable throughout the school year.

Each session is intentionally short and calming, creating space for students to slow down, breathe, and engage with Scripture without pressure to perform. The tone is equally intentional. Many students associate faith-based content with guilt, expectations, or the feeling that they must do more to measure up.

GodSaysIAm was designed to feel different-emotionally safe, invitational, and grounded in grace rather than performance. Scripture is offered not as a demand, but as a steady reminder of truth.“Students today are already carrying a heavy emotional and mental load,” Mendelssohn said.“They don't need more intensity. They need consistency. They need truth they can return to.” While the primary audience for GodSaysIAm is middle and high school students, the devotional is also designed to support the adults who walk alongside them.

Parents looking for ways to help their teens navigate anxiety and identity, youth leaders seeking resources that resonate with real student life, and faith-based schools searching for developmentally appropriate tools will find GodSaysIAm meets a growing need. The launch comes at a moment when concern around adolescent mental health continues to rise. Social comparison, academic pressure, and constant evaluation are shaping how students see themselves-often before they have the tools to question those messages. FaithCardsCo's response is intentionally simple.

Rather than competing with the noise, GodSaysIAm creates space away from it. Rather than asking students to strive harder, it invites them to remember what is already true. As GodSaysIAm becomes available to families, churches, and schools across the United States, it represents a different vision for youth faith formation-one that values rest over hustle, truth over trends, and formation over performance.

For students overwhelmed by voices telling them who they should be, GodSaysIAm offers something steady. A quiet reminder. A weekly rhythm. A truth they can come back to.

