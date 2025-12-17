Nino Boezio's New Non-Fiction Book Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Religion/Philosophy book "Satan, the Spirit World, and the Wonderful Plan of God" by Nino Boezio, currently available at .

Reviewed By Divine Zape for Readers' Favorite

Nino Boezio's Satan, the Spirit World, and the Wonderful Plan of God presents a sweeping, systematic exploration of biblical cosmology, tracing the story of existence from before creation through the rise and fall of angels, the origin of evil, the purpose and struggles of humanity, and God's plan for the redemption and transformation of humankind. The book unfolds in four broad phases: the creation of the spirit realm, the material universe, the temporary human life dominated by death and evil, and finally, the resurrection to eternal life. Boezio discusses the character and operations of Satan and his demons, the nature of the spirit world, the meaning of death, and the purpose behind the trials that humans face, as well as moral development. This biblical exploration of the relationship between humans and God is exhaustive, and it demystifies many of the myths.

The one thing I enjoyed most was the simplicity of language and the meticulousness in research. Nino Boezio discusses how humanity's struggle with evil, suffering, and mortality is not a random misfortune, but a part of God's grand design to develop godly character and prepare people for eternal life. Evil, personified in Satan, is seen as a catalyst that tests and refines human virtue. At the same time, the spirit world-both angelic and demonic-plays an active, though often unseen, role in influencing human affairs. The author contends that understanding the devil's strategies is important for spiritual success and that God remains sovereign, even using evil for ultimate good. I particularly enjoyed how Satan, the Spirit World, and the Wonderful Plan of God refutes common superstitions, such as the immortality of the soul or the randomness of suffering, and is a call to discern the true nature of spiritual warfare. You'll be inspired and strengthened in your faith by this book, which is well-referenced; it is a gift of faith."

