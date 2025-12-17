Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ma'an Delays School Start Due To Weather


2025-12-17 12:42:08
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ma'an, Dec. 16 (Petra)- The Directorate of Education for the Southern Badia region has announced that school start times for students will be delayed until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
The decision, issued by Emad Safasfah, Director of Education for the Southern Badia, in coordination with Ma'an Governor Khaled Al-Hajjaj, comes in response to prevailing weather conditions and as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and educational and administrative staff.
The directorate confirmed that it will continue monitoring the weather situation closely and take necessary actions based on developments.

MENAFN17122025000117011021ID1110489611



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search