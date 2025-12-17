Ma'an Delays School Start Due To Weather

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an, Dec. 16 (Petra)- The Directorate of Education for the Southern Badia region has announced that school start times for students will be delayed until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.The decision, issued by Emad Safasfah, Director of Education for the Southern Badia, in coordination with Ma'an Governor Khaled Al-Hajjaj, comes in response to prevailing weather conditions and as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and educational and administrative staff.The directorate confirmed that it will continue monitoring the weather situation closely and take necessary actions based on developments.