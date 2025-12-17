UN Security Council Reviews Palestinian Situation, Urges Protection, Humanitarian Access

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Dec. 16 (Petra)- The UN Security Council discussed the Palestinian Question on Tuesday, hearing a briefing from UN Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Ramiz Alakbarov.Alakbarov reported that Israeli operations in the West Bank have resulted in numerous Palestinian casualties, widespread displacement, and extensive destruction, particularly in refugee camps. He stressed that the continued presence of occupation forces "contradicts obligations to end the illegal occupation."He condemned the increasing frequency and severity of settler attacks, often carried out with the presence or support of Israeli security forces, especially during the olive harvest season. He emphasized the need for Israeli authorities to prevent such attacks, hold perpetrators accountable, and ensure safe access for farmers to their lands.Regarding Gaza, Alakbarov mourned the death of a two-week-old newborn in Khan Yunis, the first confirmed fatality from hypothermia in the Strip. He highlighted the critical importance of ensuring operational space for the UN and its humanitarian partners, including through renewed registration of NGOs.Alakbarov expressed deep concern over Gaza's "catastrophic" humanitarian situation and the severe damage to its infrastructure. He noted that humanitarian access remains restricted, with aid convoys facing logistical and security obstacles, and called on all parties to allow full and unhindered entry of assistance.