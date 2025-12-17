Jazeera Airways Celebrates 20 Years With Partner Recognition Event

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Kuwait City: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost carrier, marked its 20th anniversary with a special event honoring the partners including from Bangladesh and stakeholders who have supported its growth over the past two decades.

The ceremony brought together key government entities - including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Interior, Kuwait Customs, and the Public Authority for Manpower - along with general sales agents, travel agencies, service providers, airport partners, and major suppliers such as Airbus and CFM.

Founded following an Amiri Decree that enabled the establishment of private airlines in Kuwait, Jazeera Airways has spent the last twenty years expanding its network and strengthening the country's international aviation presence. Chairman Marwan Boodai credited the airline's progress to strong partnerships, committed employees, and loyal customers, noting that these elements have helped build a resilient carrier that boosts Kuwait's connectivity and economic development.

Over the years, Jazeera has grown its fleet, enhanced operational capabilities, and invested in improving passenger experience while aligning with Kuwait's broader tourism and aviation goals. Today, the airline operates 23 Airbus aircraft, flies to over 70 destinations across multiple regions, and serves more than 5 million passengers annually.

CEO Barathan Pasupathi highlighted the airline's forward-looking vision, which includes expanding its fleet to 50 aircraft, doubling annual passenger numbers to 10 million, and increasing its presence in strategic markets. He emphasized that innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability will guide the next phase of growth.

As Jazeera Airways enters its third decade, it aims to deepen partnerships and play a key role in shaping Kuwait's evolving aviation landscape.