Star Alliance Named World's Leading Airline Alliance
Earlier in the year, the Star Alliance Los Angeles Airport Lounge was also celebrated at the World Travel Awards, taking home the title of North America's Leading Airport Lounge for the sixth consecutive year. The recognition reflects the lounge's consistent focus on comfort, design, and the unique details that travelers appreciate.
Now in its 32nd edition, the World Travel Awards celebrates excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors. Winners are determined based on a worldwide poll involving qualified executives in the travel sector, alongside consumer travel buyers.
