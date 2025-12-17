Uzbekistan Presses Ahead With Key Reforms And WTO Bid, Moody's Says

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 17. Uzbekistan
is advancing its structural reform agenda while simultaneously
pursuing its accession to the World Trade Organization, Trend reports via Moody's
Ratings.
Uzbekistan is undertaking a broad-based reform strategy,
focusing on the restructuring of state-owned enterprises and the
banking sector to bring governance practices in line with global
standards. This effort aims to bolster economic efficiency and
enhance the country's competitive standing on the international
stage.
While privatization remains a key component of the government's
economic agenda, it is expected to progress at a more measured pace
than initially anticipated, as highlighted by the ratings
agency.
Moody's affirms that Uzbekistan will maintain its drive toward
World Trade Organization (WTO) accession, a move poised to
accelerate market liberalization and facilitate deeper trade
integration. Continued institutional reforms are expected to
support and strengthen the country's positive credit outlook.
Azizbek Urunov, Uzbekistan's Special Representative for WTO
matters, noted that, following recent advancements, Chinese Taipei
remains the sole partner with whom bilateral negotiations are still
pending.
In a significant milestone, Uzbekistan recently signed market
access protocols with Canada and Panama during the 11th meeting of
the WTO Working Party on the country's accession, further advancing
its integration into the global trading system.
