About 60 Citizens Return To Ukraine From Russia And Occupied Territories Lubinets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, stated this on Telegram.

The return of the citizens took place following a meeting between Lubinets and Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova, as well as with the heads of the International Committee of the Red Cross missions in Ukraine and Russia.

According to him, during the meeting, 2,000 parcels of humanitarian aid for Ukrainian prisoners of war and letters from relatives were handed over; agreements were reached on the verification of persons missing under special circumstances, and relevant lists were exchanged; lists of a specific category of citizens were also handed over, including the severely wounded and seriously ill.

Issues related to the return of illegally detained Ukrainian civilians and Ukrainian prisoners of war convicted in Russia were discussed separately. Lists were exchanged.

A number of other humanitarian issues were also discussed.

In addition, as a result of previous systematic work, a procedure for the mutual reunification of families was carried out.

Another group of children returned from occupied left bank of Kherson region

Fifteen Ukrainian citizens returned to Ukraine from Russia and temporarily occupied territories, most of whom have limited mobility.

In particular, the return was arranged for a 56-year-old woman who had suffered a stroke and has reduced mobility. She had been forced to stay in Russia since 2022. Her daughter appealed to the Ombudsman's Office for assistance with her return. Today, mother and daughter are seeing each other for the first time in almost four years, Lubinets noted.

In addition, another 45 Ukrainian citizens returned to Ukraine. These are individuals who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners on the territory of the Russian Federation.

As reported by Ukrinform, 114 people were released from Belarus, the youngest of whom is 25 years old. His wife was released on November 22.